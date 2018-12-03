6 of the most interesting lots at the auction

6 of the most interesting lots at the auctionIn just a few weeks, Mecum Auctions will be selling off cars at its Kissimmee, Fla., event, and there will be some truly amazing machines available. We've rounded up six lots of vehicles that are some of the rarest and most interesting examples of their respective makes. Click on to see the different lots, and if you have the scratch, maybe consider signing up to bid at the auction that occurs Jan. 3-13.
1965 Ford GT Competition Prototype Roadster GT/109Arguably the highest of this auction's highlights is the 1965 Ford GT Competition Prototype Roadster GT/109. Just about any original Ford GT40 is a special car, but this is particularly attention-getting for its lack of a roof. These models were particularly rare, and this is one of only two surviving roadsters, according to Mecum. On top of that, it's the only roadster to have raced at Le Mans, having entered the 1965 24-hour race. Unfortunately it dropped out after the 11th lap with gearbox trouble. The car recently underwent a three-year restoration commissioned by current owner Dana Mecum. It features the original 289-cubic inch engine courtesy of Carroll Shelby who gave the engine to former owner Dean Jeffries. The car won second in class at Pebble Beach in 2016, further adding to its great history.
Harley Earl and Bill Mitchell GM Design Corvettes
Being sold as a pair are these two early-'60s Chevy Corvettes. The one on the left is a 1963 Corvette convertible that was built by GM Design for design legend Harley Earl. It featured an array of special touches such as exhaust piping exiting the front fenders and leading into side pipes, and a custom interior with blue and white leather. The dashboard has a massive array of gauges including altimeter, accelerometer, oil temperature gauge, vacuum gauge, and interior and exterior thermometers. Under the hood is a carbureted 327-cubic-inch small block Chevy V8. Earl drove the car for two years and even used it as a parade car at the 1965 Daytona 500.
The car on the right is a 1964 Corvette Coupe built by GM Design for also-legendary designer Bill Mitchell. This one is more subtle, but has its own unique touches. In particular, it has triple taillights on each side of the car, plus a custom grille made to match the fender vents. The entire interior is blue leather matched to the exterior color, and under the hood is a small block V8 coupled to a three-speed Turbo Hydramatic automatic transmission. It's controlled by a shifter designed to look like the same one in the Mitchell-designed '60s Buick Riviera.