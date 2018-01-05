slide-7201651 Image Credit: Nissan 10 Worst-Selling Cars of 2017 One guy managed to buy a brand-new 2015 Nissan Xterra from a dealer this year, making the Xterra the worst-selling car in the United States for 2017. Actually, another guy bought a VW Eos, but we figured you'd rather look at the Xterra to kick off this photo gallery. Though there are several other "zombie cars" like the Xterra and Eos on the 2017 sales charts, we've kept this list to 2017 and 2018 model years that were on sale for the entire year.

slide-7201637 Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz 10) Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive - 744 sold Spoiler alert: this would be the only car on the list that isn't a sports car or a grand luxury sedan. Apparently, people weren't too keen on Mercedes' attempt at a pure electric car – in this case based on its B-Class MPV sold elsewhere in the world (you may see one on Canadian plates). The B-Class was canned for 2018.

slide-7201632 Image Credit: Richard Prince/FCA 9) Dodge Viper - 585 sold Farewell dear Viper. In its final year, the Viper didn't exactly set the sales charts ablaze, but at least it outsold a variety of other sports cars that cost a comparable amount.

slide-7201630 Image Credit: Michael Austin 8) Acura NSX - 581 sold This can't be good. Despite being in its first full year on the market and therefore what should be the peak of its potential hype, the Acura NSX managed to move a mere 581 units. That's only three more than the Nissan GT-R, which has been on sale since George W. Bush was president. Many of us have struggled to get excited about the NSX ... it would seem we're not alone.

slide-7201633 Image Credit: Nissan 7) Nissan GT-R - 578 sold Speak of the devil ... er, Godzilla. Now entering the 10th year since it was introduced, the Nissan GT-R managed to move 578 units. Unlike the NSX, that doesn't seem so bad given its age, non-luxury badge, extreme performance focus and therefore limited audience – and especially considering the incremental improvements that have sweetened the package over the years.

slide-7201629 Image Credit: Drew Phillips 6) BMW i8 - 488 sold We're guessing BMW isn't able or willing to increase i8 production. That, or consumers have found its price too high and/or performance too low relative other sports cars in this range. Still, well-healed buyers often buy flashy cars for reasons other than performance and we figure the i8's looks alone would be enough to move more metal ... eh, carbon fiber. Hence, our suspicion about limited production.

slide-7201634 Image Credit: Kia 5) Kia K900 - 455 sold The K900 being sold in the United States (or anywhere outside Korea, for that matter) has never made much sense. Kia is a youth-oriented brand with sharp styling, technology-focused standard features lists, low prices, dancing hamsters and a major NBA sponsorship. The dynamic Stinger makes sense as a halo model. A luxo barge like the K900 does not. (For reference, the mechanically related Genesis G90 sold 4,398 units.)

slide-7201635 Image Credit: FCA 4) Alfa Romeo 4C - 407 sold The Alfa Romeo 4C garnered lots of attention when it debuted, and certainly still catches its fair share of eyeballs at auto shows and out on the open road. Apparently, however, there aren't that many out there to spot as the 4C hasn't exactly caught on. At the 4C's price point, a 718 Boxster/Cayman looks really attractive. Struggle as we may, we can't argue with that.

slide-7201636 Image Credit: Bentley 3) Bentley Flying Spur - 257 sold To be fair, we don't have Rolls-Royce numbers and the Maybach is rolled into S-Class sales. Therefore, is 257 units sold good or bad for a $189,000 luxury sedan? We just have no idea.

slide-7201628 Image Credit: Bentley 2) Bentley Mulsanne - 98 sold How about a $304,670 uber-luxury sedan? It's a shame the Mulsanne couldn't at least crack the 100 mark in the United States. Now, in case you're wondering, the best-selling Bentley was ... you guessed it, the Bentayga at 1,152 units sold. The Continental GT was 898. If we had extended this list further, they would've been No. 14 and 12, respectively.