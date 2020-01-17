New year, new MSRP. CarsDirect got hold of a "recent pricing guide" and discovered Hyundai and Kia chanted that mantra over the Palisade and the Telluride, respectively. The Palisade has been on sale since June of last year, and already received a $50 price increase before the turn of the year. As of this month, Hyundai has goosed the MSRP by another $225 to $31,775, and the destination charge by $25 to $1,120. The $250 bump takes the starting price for a front-wheel drive Palisade SE to $31,775. The premium is applied throughout the range, making the top-tier Limited AWD model $47,745.

The Telluride was first priced at $32,735 after destination. It, too, received a visit from the surcharge fairy last year to the tune of $50, boosting the cost to $32,785. This month, Kia tweaked the MSRP by $250 to $31,890, and the destination charge by $25 to $1,170. That comes to a $275 increase, meaning a front-wheel drive Telluride LX is now starting at $33,060. Whereas the Telluride had been $140 more expensive than the Palisade, the three-row Kia now stands $165 beyond the three-row Hyundai.

None of this should affect sales, both models already having won numerous awards, the Palisade receiving a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Telluride capping its excellent reviews with victory in the North American 2020 Utility of the Year competition. Kia is moving more than 6,000 Tellurides per month in the U.S., and a carmaker rep said the vehicle "is still on deep backorder." The Palisade looks on track to join it, and both sell for more than MSRP in many parts of the country, according to TrueCar.

Based on recent reports, things might get even more varied on the Kia side, in fact. One rumor said there could be flagship luxury and off-road trims on the way. This week, Motor1 heard from "an anonymous Kia employee" with details on a potential X-Line appearance package. The possible cosmetic suite would install a satin black grille, body-colored door handles, bright bumper and lower door garnish, front and rear skid plates, and a unique 20-inch wheel for $1,695. And it's said that Kia is investigating consumer interest in a long-wheelbase Telluride.