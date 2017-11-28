VW's new Tiguan crossover gets R-Line trim

For this week's L.A. Auto Show, Volkswagen has announced an R-Line package to give the clean lines of its new 2018 Tiguan crossover "an even more dynamic appearance."
The R-Line package costs $1,795 in SEL trim, $1,495 in SEL Premium. (The price difference is attributable to the addition of parking sensors in the SEL package. SEL Premium cars already have those.)
For that price, you get 19- or 20-inch (depending on trim level) aluminum alloy wheels, stainless-steel pedals, and different bumpers that add air intakes in front and a glossy black diffuser at rear. The package also includes body-color wheel arch extensions and side skirts. There's also a lot of R-Line badging — on the exterior, steering wheel, infotainment welcome screen, stainless-steel door sills,
VW calls the R-Line touches "performance inspired." However, R-Line models' actual performance will be no different than any other Tiguan. They'll have the same turbo four making 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic — a powertrain our reviewer Jordan Golson called "a dog." He points that this engine is pushing a new, bigger Tiguan that weighs north of 4,000 pounds, and elaborates: "We don't know if it was the altitude in Denver or the sluggish transmission or what, but if you're at a stop and plant the gas in the floor ... nothing happens. After what seems like an eternity, the car finally sets off. At 70 miles per hour, the car is smooth and quiet, but any sort of acceleration is interminable. It's as if the car wants to make sure that you actually want to go, and needs to verify it in triplicate."
The redesigned Tiguan has been on sale since summer, and the R-Line package is coming in early 2018.
