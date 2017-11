U.S.-spec 2018 Hyundai Kona bows in L.A.

The Kona will be available in front-wheel- and all-wheel-drive models, each with its own suspension setup. Both will feature MacPherson struts up front. 2WD models will have a rigid torsion beam in the rear, while AWD models benefit from an independent multi-link suspension. The Kona also offers 16-, 17- and 18-inch wheel options, depending on trim level.Inside, the Kona provides a variety of technology features. It has a standard 7-inch touchscreen display, with an 8-inch nav touchscreen also available. It offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, satellite radio, Hyundai's Blue Link LTE connectivity technology and wireless smartphone charging. An available head-up display helps keep eyes on the road where they belong. Other safety features include forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert and high beam assist.Hyundai will offer the Kona with "extroverted" paint colors. An optional color-contrasting roof will help it stand out even more. The Hyundai Kona will arrive in U.S. dealerships in the first quarter of 2018. Hyundai hasn't revealed fuel economy figures or pricing for the Kona yet, but we'd expect it to start in the $20,000 ballpark.