2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance revealed with 510 hp, 0-60 in 2.9 seconds

The 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance has officially joined the lineup alongside the other refreshed Model 3 versions. As you might expect, it adopts the changes we’ve already seen in the updated Model 3 and adds a healthy helping of performance beyond what the pre-refresh Model 3 Performance offered.

A new rear motor is being introduced that Tesla calls its “Performance 4DU,” and Tesla says it’s capable of producing +22% continuous power, +32% peak power, and +16% peak torque delivery. A combined 510 horsepower is the new peak power figure, notably up from the 455 horsepower the Performance made previously. Its 0-60 mph time is 2.9 seconds, which Tesla says is with rollout subtracted – compared to the pre-refresh Performance, it’s 0.2 seconds quicker. Top speed is 163 mph. The front-to-rear power split is also more rear-biased, Tesla says.

As power increases, range is decreasing. The new Model 3 Performance is rated at 296 miles on a full charge, while the 2023 model managed 315 miles. Its revised design with fresh front and rear fascias, new spoiler, front splitter and rear diffuser all work together to produce better aerodynamic performance (and could have something to do with its reduced range), as Tesla says this Performance reduced lift by 36% and offers a 55% improvement in front-to-rear lift balance.

Chassis changes and updates for the Performance are plentiful. Tesla says it’s added a new multi-sectioned stabilizer bar, stiffer suspension top mounts new steel springs, and for the first time in the Model 3, adaptive dampers. The new adaptive dampers have three modes: Standard, Sport and Track, but also respond in real-time to driver and road inputs so optimize ride and handling performance. New 20-inch forged wheels are wrapped with also-new (and staggered) Pirelli P Zero 4 tires developed specifically for this model. For the brakes, Tesla says it’s made its “track pads” standard for the Performance now, but doesn’t specify any other improvements.

The “Track Mode V3” is updated in this Model 3 Performance, as Tesla says its new controls and calibration “results in a more predictable experience that more accurately honors driver requests.” You can take control of certain aspects like stability control or regenerative braking power to customize how the car drives on track. The screen’s interface is also updated to give you more vehicle data while driving, too.

As for the interior, Tesla is equipping Performance models with new sport seats – featuring the Ludicrous logo – that have bigger bolsters and a deeper seating position for more lateral support during cornering. Thankfully, the seats are still power-operated and feature both heat and ventilation. Carbon fiber trim can be seen on the dash as a hint to the car’s added performance. Tesla says the cabin of the Performance will also benefit from the same NVH improvements the company made to the RWD and Long Range trims.

Pricing for the 2024 Model 3 Performance starts at $54,630, including the $1,390 destination charge. However, the Model 3 qualifies for the full $7,500 federal tax credit, so you’ll be looking at $47,130 once that’s applied. It’s available to order on Tesla’s website now.

