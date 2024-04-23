Subaru Legacy discontinued after the 2025 model year

Pour one out for the Subaru Legacy. The Japanese automaker known for its line of all-wheel-drive vehicles announced that 2025 will be the final year for the Subaru Legacy, a vehicle that started its ... um, legacy (sorry) ... way back in 1989. It was the first Subaru built in America at the automaker's plant in Indiana, and it was designed specifically for the American market. Throughout its six generations, Subaru has sold more than 1.3 million Legacy models in the United States.

You likely already know why the Legacy is on its way out, but Subaru refreshingly laid it out in a news release highlighting the end of the line for the sedan. "Though the Legacy is the longest-running Subaru model line, its discontinuation reflects market shifts from passenger cars to SUVs and crossovers and Subaru’s transition to electrified and fully electric vehicles." The numbers bear that out, as the Legacy sold about 25,000 units last year versus more than 160,000 of its lifted, wagon-style twin, the Outback. The automaker also restates its goal of producing eight EV models by the 2028 calendar year. The Solterra is currently Subaru's only fully electric vehicle, and it's manufactured in partnership with Toyota. Subaru previously indicated it would launch three new electric SUVs in 2026.

Subaru says the 2025 Legacy will arrive at dealerships this spring and start at $24,895, which is the same price as the current 2024 model. These final Legacy models are part of a generation that launched for the 2020 model year, and got a mild styling and trim update for the 2023 model year. With its strong sales, there's no reason to worry about the future of the Outback, but the smaller Impreza, available as a sedan and hatch, is in a similar position as Legacy. The Impreza sold better at around 34,000 units last year, but the Crosstrek nearly equalled the Outback with around 159,000 units sold.

