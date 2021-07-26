2021 Concours d'Elegance of America Mega Gallery | One expensive parking lot

The 2021 Concours d’Elegance of America wasn’t like most this year in Michigan. Instead of the rolling hills of a golf course, this one took place in the golf course’s parking lot. Unfortunately, the golf course flooded the night before the show — flooding has been a common theme for Michigan this summer.

But the show must go on! Thankfully, the Inn at St John’s has an absolutely enormous parking lot, and it was able to house all of the cars from the show. As you can tell from our photos, the cars were not spaced out or displayed in the same circular fashion as they are on the course. It’s not as pretty for photos from the show, but the openness of the parking lot allowed for better access to the cars. Patrons could walk right up and peer inside Duesenbergs, Ferraris, Packards and everything else in between. Normally, there’s a rope keeping you away from them.

Best in Show awards at the Concours d’Elegance of America are always shared. An American car shares the stage with a foreign vehicle, and that’s what happened again this year. On the American side, a 1937 Cadillac Series 90 Convertible by Hartmann took the prize. On the foreign side, a 1953 Ferrari 250MM won.

The Best in Show winners couldn’t be any different. One, a 22-foot-long coach-built Cadillac, and the other, a Ferrari race car — both are beautiful in their own ways. The Cadillac was originally commissioned by a wealthy paper mill heir who lived in Switzerland who wanted the most ostentatious vehicle on the road. We’ll consider that a success. It was purchased by its current owner in 2015, who promptly sent it away for a full Concours-level restoration. Now, it’s winning awards.

The Ferrari 250MM was used as a touring and race car back in the 1950s. However, this particular one was actually used as Ferrari’s New York Salon car in 1953. It’s one of two Series 1 Vignale Spyders ever made, and this is the only that still retains the original coachwork.

Of course, the rest of the field was as gorgeous as ever. Take a scroll through the many photos we took at the Concours parking lot show. And get used to seeing the cars on pavement, because next year the Concours will take to the streets of downtown Detroit for the first time.

