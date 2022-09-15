Complete Coverage of the 2022 Detroit Auto Show
2022 Detroit Auto Show Mega Photo Gallery | Back in the Motor City

Can't visit Detroit in person? Here's the next best thing. And also a giant rubber duck

DETROIT — The Detroit Auto Show has changed a lot since the last time we were here in earnest. The show moved from winter to the end of summer, and after a couple of pandemic-stricken years in a sort of outdoors limbo, the 2022 edition brought us back to the confines of Cobo TCF Huntington Place. Even if things look a bit different this year, and accepting the fact that this year's event was a far cry from the show's heady heydays in the 1990s and 2000s, we found plenty of cars, trucks and SUVs to point our lenses at for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy!

Mustang Dark Horse crests 500 hp, gets chassis upgrades over GT

2024 Ford Mustang revealed with aggressive redesign

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV revealed, starting price 'around' $30,000

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Preview: Electric SUV includes 557-hp SS

2024 Chevy Silverado EV revealed: 664 hp — and Midgate's back

2023 Dodge Hornet revealed with turbo, hybrid power and AWD

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT electric muscle car: as loud as a Hellcat — and faster

Lincoln's L100 teases luxurious autonomy with crazy-long doors

Buick Wildcat EV concept previews the future of the brand

2023 Chevy Colorado revealed, with ZR2 and new Trail Boss

Lexus Electrified Sport Concept

Harbinger medium-duty electric truck

2023 Toyota Crown revealed — an old name in a new body

2023 Toyota Sequoia First Drive Review

Chrysler 300C returns for 2023 with SRT power and more

2023 GMC Canyon revealed with new ZR2-based AT4X trim

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Wrangler 4xe get new editions

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Wrangler 4xe get new editions

Giant Jeep duck dominates Detroit Auto Show

