2022 Detroit Auto Show Mega Photo Gallery | Back in the Motor City

DETROIT — The Detroit Auto Show has changed a lot since the last time we were here in earnest. The show moved from winter to the end of summer, and after a couple of pandemic-stricken years in a sort of outdoors limbo, the 2022 edition brought us back to the confines of Cobo TCF Huntington Place. Even if things look a bit different this year, and accepting the fact that this year's event was a far cry from the show's heady heydays in the 1990s and 2000s, we found plenty of cars, trucks and SUVs to point our lenses at for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy!