Hyundai will expand its N and N-Line offerings to seven vehicles by 2022, the company said Monday, teasing two new models that will round out the initial push of its performance-oriented sub-brand.

"Hyundai’s plan includes three image-leading purist N models such as Veloster N and Elantra N, as well as N Line models, including Sonata N Line, Elantra N Line and Tucson N Line. The N brand strategy offers a steady cadence of sensational new N performance models to satisfy enthusiasts of all kinds," Hyundai's accompanying announcement said.

Including the Tucson N Line, which was also announced today, five of those seven models are already known to us. They are the Veloster N, the Elantra N and Elantra N Line, and the Sonata N Line. The two forthcoming crossover entries, which appear identical in this teaser, would likely be the Kona N and, presumably, Kona N Line.

The 275-horsepower Veloster N, which just received a new dual-clutch automatic transmission option, is the only "pure" N model we've seen fully detailed so far, and Hyundai has already confirmed the existence of the Elantra N, which we expect will follow a very similar formula. The "lesser" N Line models are likewise taking shape.

For its part, the Sonata N Line's upgrades start with a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine with 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque (vs. 180 horsepower and 195 lb-ft for the 1.6-liter turbo and 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft for the base 2.5-liter engine) and a dual-wet-clutch eight-speed automatic. On top of that, Hyundai added rev-matching and launch control features, larger brake rotors, upgraded pads, stiffer engine and transmission mounts, retuned dampers and bushings, and higher spring rates.

The Elantra N Line offers similar upgrades over the base Elantra but employs the 1.6-liter, 201-horsepower turbo-four also found in the Veloster Turbo. A detuned version of this engine also powers the upper-trim Kona crossover. We don't expect the Kona N Line will get a dedicated engine, but it will likely receive similar a similar chassis treatment.

Since Hyundai plans to flesh out this lineup by 2022, we shouldn't have to wait long to hear details of the remaining entries.

