Pricing for the 2021 Hyundai Veloster N is out, and the base price is far higher than it was last year. The 2020 Veloster N started at $28,595, whereas the 2021 Veloster N begins at $33,245, a $4,650 price increase. CarsDirect initially reported the price increase last week, but you can now find the 2021 Veloster N on the official Hyundai configurator at this price.

Now, don’t throw your phone or computer across the room in anger quite yet. There are a few (very good) reasons for the base price to increase as much as it has. For starters, the Performance Package (previously $2,100 extra) now comes as standard equipment. That means all 2021 Veloster Ns will come with the more powerful 2.0-liter turbo engine, limited-slip differential, valved exhaust system, bigger brakes and 19-inch wheels wrapped in summer rubber.

It also gets new, lighter sport seats with better bolstering and illuminated N logos in the headrests. On the tech side, it adds a navigation system as standard and a bevy of driver assistance features including forward collision-avoidance assist, lane following assist, lane keeping assist, driver attention warning, blind spot collision-avoidance warning and rear cross-traffic warning.

If you want the new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, that’ll be another $1,500, bringing the total to $34,745. The configurator is brutally simple, in that there are simply no option boxes to check beyond the transmission and random accessories.

Hyundai still undercuts the Honda Civic Type R ($38,450) at this higher price point, but the vast gulf between the two is far less than it was previously. You can also get a VW GTI in its mid-level SE trim ($33,115) for about the same price. We’ve yet to drive a Veloster N with the automatic transmission, but it overshot its price point with the manual last year. Even with this new, higher price, the Veloster N is still a performance hatchback bargain in our book.

