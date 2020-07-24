2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia luggage test

When it comes to handling and being fun to drive, the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia is right at the top. From its engaging and tossable Ti trim, to the totally bonkers Quadrifoglio, Alfa Romeo has some excellent options for those who love to drive. However, we aren’t exploring 0-60 mph times or steering feel today, so let’s see how the Italian sedan holds up when it comes to suitcase stacking.

Alfa Romeo doesn’t list an official trunk capacity on its media website or its consumer-facing site, but it’s very similar in size to the last luxury sedan I luggage tested: the 2020 Volvo S60. We’ll place the estimate to be around 12 cubic-feet. Just by eye-balling it, Alfa appears to be on the smaller side of the spectrum here, with its competition being the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and several others.

Note that I use different equipment than Riswick out in Portland: Two carry-on suitcases sized (24 inches long, 15.5 wide, 10 deep); one carry-on suitcase (21.7L x 13.7W x 9 D); one medium-size suitcase you have to check (24.5L x 16.8W x 11.5D) and two larger, full-size suitcases (33.8L x 21.5W x 13D) and (28.1L x 18W x 10.5D).

It's not a power trunk, but you can pop it via the fob, a button by the driver footwell or a button on the trunk itself. Once open, I started with the carry-on suitcases. All three of those fit when turned on their sides, but a fourth would be impossible to squeeze in using that formation. That’s due to the Giulia’s trunk becoming more restrictive in both depth and width deeper inside of it. You’ll notice the curved intrusions at the back of the trunk pictured below. They make shoving a suitcase all the way back in there impossible, as there isn’t enough space next to the other three suitcases. The opening itself is rather small, too, forcing me to contort the suitcases as I lay them in.

Instead, I decided to stick the fancy bag (22L x 8.8W x 12D) in there. It’s smaller and better suited to the space that remains, fitting perfectly within that nook. That’s not ideal, but plenty of room for two people on a longer getaway.

Next up: full-size suitcases. One of them fit right in without issue, but the second full-sizer I use for testing would not. Once again, this is due to the width restrictions imposed by the trunk walls coming in on both sides at the back. I did manage to fit the medium-size suitcase next to the one full-sizer if both were turned on an angle. Additionally, two carry-on suitcases fit stacked on top of each other next to the full-sizer. Their smaller depth allows them to fit like that in the fairly short area allowed. However, a carry-on does not fit above the full-size suitcase. The story is the same with the medium-size suitcase, as it’s tall enough that the carry-ons can’t be stacked above it.

If more space is required, the Giulia’s rear seats do fold down. You can release them from their locked position with pull tabs in the trunk, but you then need to fold them down from the back doors. They lay at an angle here, but allow for the packing of long, short items. There is no pass-through, but you can separately pull down the middle portion for longer, skinny items.

Overall, the Giulia is a below average hauler for its segment. It’s not embarrassingly small, though. The size is similar to other small trunks like the S60’s or Genesis G70’s. The tight space is forgiven rather quickly when the road gets twisty, too, as the updated 2020 Giulia is still a peach to drive.

