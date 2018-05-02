Jeep Wrangler Scrambler pickup tailgate spied uncovered

Jeep has been particularly good at keeping the upcoming Jeep Wrangler pickup truck, affectionately referred to as Scrambler, under wraps, literally. It's very rare to see any portion of the truck sans bulky black fabric. But this time Jeep slipped up and left the tailgate of the truck totally exposed except for some paint.
Not surprisingly, there aren't any spare tire mounts here. Previous photos have shown the spare will be mounted underneath the bed, and we haven't seen any running around with tires on the back. There also aren't any logos stamped into the bed, so presumably Jeep will simply slap badges on the back. The shape is also in keeping with the current Wrangler's design. It's chunky and chiseled, but the edges are softened a bit. It's also less straight-edged than what we've seen in renderings.
We're currently expecting the Wrangler pickup to arrive at dealers next year. And now that the last JK Wrangler has been built, the factory should be gearing up for truck production. We know that the truck will feature a longer frame with rear suspension that is similar to the Ram 1500. And like all other Wranglers, the top should be removable.
Related Video:
Not surprisingly, there aren't any spare tire mounts here. Previous photos have shown the spare will be mounted underneath the bed, and we haven't seen any running around with tires on the back. There also aren't any logos stamped into the bed, so presumably Jeep will simply slap badges on the back. The shape is also in keeping with the current Wrangler's design. It's chunky and chiseled, but the edges are softened a bit. It's also less straight-edged than what we've seen in renderings.
We're currently expecting the Wrangler pickup to arrive at dealers next year. And now that the last JK Wrangler has been built, the factory should be gearing up for truck production. We know that the truck will feature a longer frame with rear suspension that is similar to the Ram 1500. And like all other Wranglers, the top should be removable.
Related Video: