Father's Day gift ideas straight from the Autoblog staff

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Father's Day is the perfect time of year to really go above and beyond to show our dads what they mean to us. If you choose to express your love by way of a gift this year, you might be feeling a little overwhelmed by choice. Somehow, it seems to be a near universal experience that dads are just tough to shop for. If you're having trouble picking out that one perfect gift, we wanted to put together a list with some Father's Day gift ideas based on what we're planning to get our dads this year (or what we're hoping to get ourselves) to help out. Hopefully, we can help spark a few ideas and help you give your dad the Father's Day he deserves!

$19.90 at Amazon

Editor-In-Chief Greg Migliore: I've recommended the Lodge cast iron skillet before for its all-around excellence, and this year it has become my go-to for grilling. I toss vegetables with oil to complement brats and sausages. Sometimes I'll do chopped potatoes. It's even a useful spot to rest burgers away from the flames while trying to get them to the proper temperature. I've looked around for grilling pots, but I've settled on the Lodge skillet for its versatility and flavor. In winter, it's great for starting steaks and chops on the stovetop and then finishing in the oven. Wherever or however you're cooking, it's tough to beat the depth of flavor a cast iron skillet can provide.

$699 at Amazon

Editor-In-Chief, Greg Migliore: I did a lot of research before purchasing this lawn mower. It consistently rates at or near the top of most reviewers’ lists for best electric lawn mowers, and it’s a decent value for the capability. Wirecutter, for example, lists the LM2102SP as its the second-best pick among electric lawn mowers, but it’s the same thing as the top pick, with fewer features. You won’t miss them, and this one’s considerably cheaper.

Ego’s LM2102SP is a self-propelled electric lawn mower that’s highly capable, has a strong battery life and is attractive to boot. I was pleasantly surprised by the LM2102SP’s cutting power. It’s better than the venerable gas models that I gave away. I can also cut the front and back on a single charge -- the 56-volt battery delivers on the promise of 60 minutes of run time. Other cool things: It’s super easy to raise and lower the deck, depending on how short you want your grass, and the self-propelled power is adjustable so you can slow down in tight places. If you’re looking to upgrade to an electric mower for Father’s Day, this is a solid pick.

$63.69 at Amazon

Senior Producer Chris McGraw: The first time I really paid attention to a watch was at a bar down in South America. A few of us were driving through Patagonia and I caught a glimpse of the watch that is currently on my wrist, a Seiko Pepsi SKX009. From that moment on I fell down a rabbit hole of Seiko dive watches, inexpensive (at the time) and great looking. This clock is perfect for those who love the timeless look of a Seiko, and want it on their desk or nightstand.

$141.50 at Amazon $88.93 at REI

Senior Producer, Chris McGraw: I was in the middle of a trip to upstate New York when I purchased my first Base Camp Duffel from The North Face. My hard-sided luggage, which I foolishly thought would last a year’s worth of air travel, had exploded after only a few months. So, I hopped onto Amazon and had a 95-liter Bomber Blue Cosmic waiting for me at my next hotel room. Since then, that bag has traveled with me almost everywhere — from New Zealand to Iceland, Patagonia to Cuba. It’s been thrown around airports and tossed into (and onto) trucks. I’ve trusted it to keep my clothes dry in downpours, strapped to the roof of our Subaru as I drove throughout the southwest, and lived out of it on an overlanding trip from Seattle to Banff. It has a couple of scrapes and scratches, but it has never torn. And if it does, I’m not too worried because it comes with a pretty good lifetime guarantee.

$124.93 at REI

Senior Producer, Chris McGraw: I had an ultramarathon-running uncle who was on the Hoka train really early on. I'd walk into his house ready for a hike with Salomons, Nikes or On shoes on my feet and he'd sing the praises of his Hokas. When my trail shoes finally wore out, I decided to give the Hoka Speedgoat a try. Since then I rarely have run without these shoes on my feet. After wearing my Speedgoat 4s into the ground, I bought a pair of Speedgoat 5s, and I can honestly say if I had to wear one shoe the rest of my life this would be it. I now have three pairs, not including my Speedgoat boots. They're breathable, dry relatively quickly when you misstep into a mountainside creek, and have 5mm lugs on the bottom that grip everything from packed trail to wet mud pretty well. They also come in some awesome colorways and with the release of the Speedgoat 6 coming up in a few weeks, they are also discounted pretty much everywhere. I myself plan to snag a couple more pairs for a rainy day.

$129.95 at Amazon

Senior Producer, Chris McGraw: I’ve done a few cross country road trips in my car, and nothing gets rid of a crappy night’s sleep like a strong cup of coffee in the morning. Sometimes the campsite is nowhere near a coffee shop, so boiling your own water and making your own pour-over is the best (and only) option. That’s where the Jetboil Flash Cooking System comes in. It can boil water in under two minutes so you have caffeine in your veins as quickly as possible without having to build a fire. It also works great if your dinner is a dehydrated meal.

$489.99 at Amazon

Production Manager Eddie Sabatini: This a great gift idea for dads who love to cook outdoors. The Blackstone on-the-go tailgater combo is portable and features a 17" griddle and a removable 17" grill box with cast-iron grates. Great for grilling up fish, burgers, chicken, steaks, and veggies on the grill box, and searing up some hash browns, bacon, and eggs on the griddle plate. You can also use the direct burner to cook with Dutch ovens, stockpots, and skillets.

$249.99 at Amazon

Production Manager Eddie Sabatini: I love gifting tech when possible because I know my father loves tech. If someone on your shopping list is in the market for a TV this 4K, 43-inch Amazon Fire TV is worth looking at, especially since it’s currently over $100 off.

$99.95 at Amazon

Producer Amr Sayour: Keeping your coffee warm is no easy task, especially with traditional mugs that start cooling almost immediately. For coffee lovers out there, especially dads, a self-heating coffee mug will quench your satisfaction by selecting the right temperature, ranging from warm to hot and piping. So this Father's Day, get your dad a new mug that heats up.

$58.49 at Amazon

Producer Amr Sayour: After a long day, there is nothing better than getting a massage, and a heated neck, shoulder, and back massager is a great gift for all the hard-working dads out there. Etekcity cordless neck and back massager gives you a deep tissue massage thanks to the integrated rotating massage balls. The cordless convenience allows you to charge it and move freely around the house, office, or park and it includes heat nodes to relax your muscles for a stress-free feeling.

$169.99 at Amazon

Producer Amr Sayour: I like this thing because it's basically a must-have gadget in your car. Charge your phone, use it as a flashlight, and of course, charge up your car's battery when no one is around! Why wouldn't you get this essential piece of automotive tech for your dad?

$24.99 at Amazon

Producer Amr Sayour: Dads rely on batteries, especially when the game is on. This sleek charger can simultaneously charge AA and AAA batteries, offering unmatched convenience and safe charging overnight. With extended usage time, these high-capacity batteries are perfect for power-hungry devices like controllers and other devices. They're not only high-performing but also durable, with the ability to be recharged hundreds of times, reducing waste and saving money. This is the perfect gift to help your dad experience uninterrupted moments and embrace eco-conscious values.

$22.99 at Amazon

Producer Amr Sayour: If you've got an adventurous dad, he'll thank you for this tool. The Roadfare Pocket Chainsaw is compact and lightweight and delivers remarkable cutting power for outdoor activities.

The standout feature is its portability, easily fitting into any backpack or pocket. Despite its size, it provides impressive cutting performance. Durability is key, with sharp carbon steel teeth effortlessly slicing through wood, while sturdy nylon handles offer a secure grip. Efficiency is a highlight, cutting through wood smoothly and effectively without the noise of a motorized tool. The Roadfare Pocket Chainsaw is a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts, offering portability, cutting power, and durability.

$240 at Amazon

Senior Editor, West Coast, James Riswick: A Babybjorn like this may be great for bringing your tiny one out on outdoor adventures with you, but eventually, they'll start getting heavy enough that your back starts to ache ... and their legs keep smacking you in the thighs when going uphill (or other more sensitive areas). Ask me how I know! Well, I turned to this Osprey Poco LT Lightweight Child Carrier Backpack and it's been a sensational buy. It's described as a good choice for those with less extreme hiking plans, which definitely describes my plans. Not only is it far more comfortable for me to wear, my son is far more comfortable too in his little princely throne (with pop-up sunshade no less).

I also love the ample storage it provides and the ability to add an Osprey water bag. Besides hiking, I've found this is a great tool for airport travel, as it easily replaces a stroller and serves double duty as a carry-on for my stuff. And if you're wondering how compact it gets, my Poco LT has made a few cameo appearances in my Luggage Tests, including this one for the Subaru BRZ.

$139.00 at Amazon

Multimedia Producer Erik Maier: If your dad is anything like mine, then he probably absolutely loves collecting as many tools as he can get his hands on. This seems to be an extremely common 'dad thing,' so I figured I might as well play into it with this DeWalt combo kit. It comes with a drill, an impact driver, two batteries, a charger and a case, so it should sufficiently satisfy any tool collector tendencies your dad might have.

$199 at Amazon

Multimedia Producer Erik Maier: Virtual, augmented and mixed reality headsets are hot and only getting hotter. There are tons of options out there, with Apple even recently throwing their hat into the VR ring, but for my money, the Meta Quest headsets are the best all-around bang for your buck. The Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2) VR headset is one of those things that you have to experience to truly understand. Yes, yes, I can hear the commenters saying, 'Zuckerberg is evil and the future is looking like it's going to be a dystopian hellscape,' I get it. But if we're going to be further forced into the tragedy that is late-stage capitalism, (and make no mistake, we are) then we might as well take advantage of the cool things it offers, and VR headsets have got to be some of the coolest things out there right now.

The first time I showed my headset to my dad, he was blown away. With this, from your living room, you can golf 18 holes, ride in an F1 race car, go on kayaking trips through the Antarctic and more. It's a great option for being able to 'experience' things that might be too costly or too difficult to experience in-the-flesh. If you really want your dad to have the best of the best, though, you can spring for the Meta Quest 3, recommended by Autoblog Production Manager Eddie Sabatini just below.

$646.99 at Amazon

Production Manager Eddie Sabatini: This is a gift I recently received and I LOVE it and so will other dads who love tech and entertainment. This VR headset bundle comes with the game Asgard’s Wrath 2 (a $59.99 value) and two free games a month with a six-month Meta Quest+ trial (a $47.99 value). There's a library of 500+ immersive apps to browse, so there is something for everyone from gaming, fitness, wellness, and entertainment to social experiences and more. I love using mine for arcade-style games and the Trip mindfulness/meditation app. I haven't watched any movies on it yet but I imagine it would be a very interesting immersive experience to do so.

More top picks