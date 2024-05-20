Best Memorial Day tire deals from Tire Rack

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Memorial Day is just around the corner, which means that in addition to a long weekend, you'll probably start to see Memorial Day deals popping up all over the internet. We've already started pulling together some of the best Memorial Day deals we could find, so if you're interested in saving some cash on a few road trip essentials you can check out these great road trip deals right here. In this post, though, we're featuring some great deals on tires from Tire Rack! Most of these deals are rebate-based and could get you either a pre-paid credit card or a virtual account reward. If you're interested in getting a new set of tires this summer, check out all of the deals right here or see some of our favorites just below.

Save up to $200 on Continental Tires

Live until May 31, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get you up to $110 back via Visa Prepaid card by mail-in or online rebate with the purchase of four Continental ExtremeContact Sport 02 Tires. If you use a Continental Tire or General Tire Credit Card, you can increase your rebate by an additional $90.

Save up to $100 on Bridgestone Tires

This promotion lasts until May 31 and could get you up to $70 back on a Bridgestone Visa Prepaid Card by mail with the purchase of four select Bridgestone brand tires, or up to $100 when you use your CFNA or Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card.

Save up to $90 on Firestone Tires

Picking up a set of four select Firestone tires can get you a $60 rebate in the form of a Visa Prepaid Card by mail as of this writing. You can increase that by $30 when using a CFNA Credit Card or Bridgestone Tire Rack Credit Card. This deal ends May 31, so if you want to take advantage of the deal you can do that right here.

Save up to $200 on Goodyear Tires

If you only drive on Goodyears, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four select Goodyear tires, you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 Goodyear Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Account by online or mail-in rebate, until June 30. You can increase your rebate by an additional $100 if you use a Goodyear credit card.

Save up to $100 on Pirelli Tires

Until May 27th, you may be eligible to receive a $100 Pirelli Prepaid Mastercard with a purchase of a matching set of 4 Pirelli tires. Click here for details.

Save $80 on Kumho Tires

If you're in the market for a set of Kumho's then you could receive an $80 Kumho Tire Prepaid Mastercard with the purchase of a set of 4 select Kumho tires thanks to this offer, going on until May 31.

Save up to $120 on Hankook Tires

Hankook fans need not worry, thanks to this promotion you may be eligible to receive a $120 Prepaid Mastercard via online rebate when you purchase a set of 4 select Hankook tires. This deal ends July 7.

The easiest way to take advantage of these deals is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new wheels right here.

