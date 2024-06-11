Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Although we should all be letting our dads know how much we care every day of the year, too often many of us leave that love unexpressed. Father's Day is the one day a year that we can all have a dedicated, built-in excuse to remind our dads, or any dads in our lives, just how rad they are. If you've been feeling a little stuck over what might be the perfect gift for your pops, we've picked some great Father's Day gift ideas at all different price points for you to check out just below.
Best Father's Day gifts under $100
- Igloo BMX Hard Cooler, 25 Qt - $89.99
- If your dad has an outdoorsy streak, then this hard cooler by Igloo could be a great idea for a gift. It weighs less than 12 lbs unfilled and features 4-5 day ice retention.
- Fossil Nate Men's Watch with Oversized Chronograph - $83.57 (48% off)
- A watch is always is a great gift. There are tons of brands and styles out there, so make sure you're getting one that you think your dad would actually like, but this one is a pretty safe choice featuring a classic look and multiple color options.
- Digital Gift Cards (Netflix, Spotify, Amazon, DoorDash, etc.) - Up to $100
- Some dads are just impossible to shop for. If your dad is one of them then a gift card is always a safe, but effective pick. You can get a gift card for pretty much anything you could imagine on Amazon these days, at nearly any price point you'd like. If your dad loves Netflix or Disney+, why not pay off the next 6 months or so of his subscription?
- Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer, Print from Compatible iOS & Android Devices, Sticky-Back Prints, White - $79.00 (21% off)
- For the dad who loves to take photos, this miniature printer can print photos right from a phone or tablet. It prints in full color and, miraculously, doesn't use ink.
- Meridian - The Starter Package - Original Electric Body & Pubic Hair Trimmer Set - $59.99 (8% off)
- Electric shaver sets have become all the rage nowadays. If you've ever listened to a podcast, no doubt you've heard an ad for one of these. If your dad is running through razors often, then this might be a solid idea for a gift.
- Cosori Air Fryer TurboBlaze 6.0-Quart Compact Airfryer - $99.88 (17% off)
- If you've ever used an air fryer then you already know why we're including this pick: It's life-changing. There's simply no better way to heat up leftovers, make quick snacks, and easily prepare side dishes.
- Apple AirTag 4 Pack - $78.99 (20% off)
- The never-ending adventure of parenthood can make it pretty easy for important things to be misplaced. If your dad has a lot of stuff that he wants to keep track of, this pack of 4 Apple AirTags could make that a lot easier.
- Hospan Foot Spa for Feet Stress Relief - $69.99 (22% off)
- If your dad enjoys the finer things in life, then something like a foot massager might be a great gift. This one features 24 motorized shiatsu massage balls, heat, bubbles and 3 different massage modes.
- Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones - $63.99 (w/ 20% off digital coupon)
- When life gets a little too noisy, sometimes it's nice to just block it all out. That's what a pair of noise-cancelling headphones like these can do. They feature a 40-hour listening time in noise-cancelling mode and can regain 4 hours of listening power after just a quick 5 minute charge.
- When life gets a little too noisy, sometimes it's nice to just block it all out. That's what a pair of noise-cancelling headphones like these can do. They feature a 40-hour listening time in noise-cancelling mode and can regain 4 hours of listening power after just a quick 5 minute charge.
Best Father's Day gifts under $50
- Carhartt Men's Canvas Cap (Yellowstone) - $37.97
- Every man needs a good canvas cap. This one is a classic and it's available in a truly astonishing number of colors.
- House of Jack Co. Carryall Money Clip Wallet - $34.50 (14% off)
- A dependable wallet or money clip is a necessity. If your dad is rocking one that's halfway falling apart, why not upgrade him to this versatile leather wallet and money clip combo?
- Cocktail Crate Premium Drink Mixer Variety Pack (3 Pack)- $32.99
- These drink mixers make pouring an Old Fashioned, Moscow Mule or Whiskey Sour an absolute breeze. The Cocktail Crate 3-pack features award-winning mixers with real ingredients. Perfect for the whiskey-drinker in your life.
- The Original Wooden Bourbon Drinking Glass Bourbon Gifts for Men - $44.95
- As a complement to the idea above, these bourbon glasses could be a great gift idea as well thanks to flavor-preserving wood construction. According to the product listing, these will keep "drinks cold twice as long as glass, without the sweat."
- Tile Pro 1-Pack, Powerful Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator - $27.99 (20% off)
- Similar to Apple Airtags, but for those of us who don't necessarily want to sport the Apple brand name.
- Tagry Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic - $34.99 (30% off)
- If you're looking for some earbuds and don't think your dad would necessarily be interested in over-ear headphones, then these are a great, affordable choice. They're IPX5 waterproof, have 60 hours of playback with a wireless charging case and, of course, have a built-in mic for calls.
- Ortizan Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - $37.99 (24% off)
- Basically everyone nowadays could use a good bluetooth speaker. This one will get you 30 hours of playtime, is IPX7 waterproof, and even has color-changing LED lights.
Best Father's Day gifts under $20
- Dad, I Want to Hear Your Story: A Father’s Guided Journal To Share His Life & His Love - $11.95
- A lovely idea for a gift, this is a guided journal for the dad who you'd love to build more of a connection with. It features prompts and questions based on different stages in your dad's life and once it's completed, is meant to become a keepsake for his children.
- Rad Dad Retro Coffee Mug, Cup from Kids - $17.95
- A fun coffee mug is a classic gift. If you've got a "rad dad" who also loves coffee, then he'll love this mug as a keepsake.
- Oggi French Press Coffee Maker (12oz) - $12.04 (7% off)
- If your coffee-drinking dad needs a better way to make his own coffee, not just drink it, then this french press could be a great gift for him. It's heat-resistant and has a 3-cup capacity.
- Partners Coffee Roasters, Flatiron Blend, Whole Bean Coffee - 12 Ounce - Medium-Dark Roast - $17.25
- Last but not least in coffee-related-gifts, probably the most important thing you could get for your coffee-drinking father is, well, the actual coffee. This medium-dark roast coffee has great reviews thanks to its subtle flavoring of "dark chocolate, praline, and dates."
- Smokehouse Gift Set by Thoughtfully, Vegan and Vegetarian Barbecue Rubs - $17.99
- For the grillin' dads out there, a set of BBQ rubs could be just what they're looking for. Especially with summer weather in full swing, this is a gift that will undoubtedly get used.
- Nalgene Wide Mouth Water Bottle - $15.99
- If your dad enjoys hiking, or simply staying hydrated throughout the day, a Nalgene water bottle could end up being the perfect gift. Nalgenes are dishwasher-safe, impact-resistant, made in America and this particular one is even glow-in-the-dark.
- Coleman Portable Stadium Seat Cushion - $14.76 (13% off)
- Anyone who's been to a live sporting event knows how uncomfortable the seats can be. This stadium seat cushion totally alleviates that problem by providing super-portable padding for stadium seats, bleachers and more.
Best Father's Day gifts under $10
- King C. Gillette Soft Beard Balm - $9.97
- For the bearded dads of the bunch, a good beard balm is essential. This balm will soften a beard and leave "scents of bergamot, geranium and cedarwood."
- Sosoon Beard Brush - $9.99
- If you're gonna go for the balm as a gift, you should go for a brush, too. This beard brush features 100% boar bristle and is made specifically for facial hair.
- Secret Aardvark Habanero Hot Sauce - $9.86
- For anyone who is sick of the same old hot sauce options out there, Secret Aardvark seems to be the newest popular option on the block. If your dad likes spice but hasn't tried this sauce yet, he's in for a treat.
- Auto Detailing Drill Brush Set (3 Pack) - $9.97
- This brush set is made to be used with a drill and is great for cleaning wheels, floor mats, car carpet and even places like kitchens, bathrooms and more.
- Gostwo Mens Slim Minimalist Front Pocket Wallet - $9.99
- An even more affordable (and minimalist) option for a new wallet. It's made of genuine leather and has built-in RFID blocking tech.
- BlenderBottle Classic V2 - $8.99 (10% off)
- Anyone who works out knows the importance of having a blender bottle for making quick protein drinks. Nothing quite beats a true blender, but a blender bottle is a quick and easy way to mix up some powder into your liquid of choice to get the best recovery after a workout.
- ThermoPro TP-03B Digital Meat Thermometer for Cooking - $9.99 (52% off)
- A good meat thermometer can take the guesswork out of grilling and get your perfectly cooked meats every time. For just under $10, this gift could be a game-changer for a dad that loves to cook.
More top picks
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue