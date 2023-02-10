We obsessively covered the 2023 Chicago Auto Show

The post-Covid auto show world has begun to settle into whatever the new "normal" is, and fortunately for us, it bears a striking resemblance to the old one. And they like bears in Chicago (segue!), where the Autoblog staff has been perusing the latest and greatest from Toyota, Subaru, Jeep, Ram, VW and Ford (honorable mention). Here's everything we saw at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show this week.

Toyota is setting out to disrupt the fabric of the universe by introducing a second Highlander model, this one much Grander than the original. Joking aside, it's a long-wheelbase model that gets a few other tricks to improve its family-friendliness — including the Hybrid Max powertrain from the new Toyota Crown.

This was our first in-person look at Subaru's updated baby crossover. The Impreza-on-stilts is getting a pretty thorough refresh for 2024, but the fundamentals remain largely the same — minus the manual transmission. RIP. The new Crosstrek was first shown last year in September, but the details of the U.S. model have now been finalized.

There's nothing new about the Wrangler for 2023, mechanically speaking, but there's little Jeep loves more than an excuse to produce a special edition. This year, we're getting another Rubicon Anniversary Edition, this one marking 20 years since the trim's introduction way back on the TJ model. The big news here is that the loaded-up Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary Edition with the AEV Level II add-on will ring the till at about $110,000 before any additional accessories or markup, making it far and away the most expensive Wrangler ever offered to the public.

First shown at CES, Ram brought its new all-electric pickup concept to Chicago to show it off in America's Midwest. They also revealed the name of its eventual production model: the Ram 1500 REV.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport

VW brought its big crossover twins to Chicago with updated interiors and powertrains (Say your goodbyes to the VR6). The cabins are getting upgrades to bring them in line with the latest we've seen from the Golf and ID.4 lines. That's a mixed bag, to be sure.

We're calling this one an "honorable mention" because Ford didn't have an official slot in the Chicago Auto Show schedule; its reps simply chose to display the car with a couple of flashy new options (carbon wheels and a painted stripe) in the hope that we'd cruise by and check it out. We fell for it. It was also our first in-person look at the new pony car's interior.

