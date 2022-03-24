Jeep previews military-inspired Wrangler 4xe for Jeep Safari

As we get nearer to the Easter Jeep Safari, the off-road brand continues to roll out more teasers of its concept vehicles. The latest is shown above.

It's clearly a military-inspired Wrangler 4xe, since it has the charge port near the hood, and the 4xe name on the sticker. At least we assume it's a Wrangler 4xe, they didn't really specify, and there was an odd photo awhile back suggesting a Gladiator 4xe is on the way. We're not sure what the significance of the "31" in the "RU31-CON" sticker is beyond looking like the letters in "Rubicon." It could just be a style thing. It also appears to have some nifty vintage-style alloy wheels fitted.

This isn't the only recent teaser for Jeep concepts. The one above came with the following questions from the brand: "Ever wonder what blending two mighty off-roaders like the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator might look like? What if a truck dared to be more like an SUV to increase its departure angle?"

To be honest, we thought the Gladiator already was a fusion of a Wrangler and a truck. But we suspect what they mean is that they took a Gladiator and shortened the bed for that improved departure angle. It should be interesting, but we bet even more people would be more interested in a Gladiator that was shortened in the middle, too. You know, like a regular cab or extended cab Gladiator.

The Easter Jeep Safari starts on April 9, so we should see these custom trucks soon. Previous teasers also showed a Grand Cherokee 4xe and a Gladiator with a bunch of Jeep Performance Parts.

