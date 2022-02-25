Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and Jeep parts lead Easter Safari teasers

Spring is on the way, and that means warmer weather, colorful flowers and awesome Jeep concepts. Yes, the Easter Jeep Safari is coming up, and Jeep has released two teasers ahead of the event. One of them previews a Grand Cherokee 4xe, and the other is related to Jeep Performance Parts (JPP).

Past Jeep Safari teasers have sometimes dropped exciting tidbits, but these seem to be more secretive. All we can tell from the Grand Cherokee teaser is that it is a 4xe Trailhawk. And the JPP teaser is just a Gladiator with some kind of QR code pattern. We tried our phone on it, and it didn't pick anything up. It may take someone doing some photo editing to complete whatever code is there to discover more (do let us know if you find something).

These likely won't be the only Safari concepts, as Jeep always brings a few. We should know more closer to the Safari, which will run from April 9 to April 17.

