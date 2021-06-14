Teased

Jeep Gladiator 4xe seemingly confirmed by Facebook photo

Plug-in power is coming to Jeep's pickup

Jun 14th 2021 at 12:10PM

Jeep has made it clear that it would electrify the Gladiator pickup truck, but it didn't specifically say how. On the one hand, it could give it the Wrangler's plug-in hybrid powertrain, but on the other, it could just throw in a 48-volt mild-hybrid assist and call it a day. Fortunately, a Facebook photo brought to our attention by Jeep Gladiator Forum seems to confirm the former.

The photos is shown above, and it's very clearly either a Wrangler or Gladiator Rubicon 4xe. Not only does it feature the black and blue trimmings, but it says clearly on the instrument screen "Rubicon 4xe." But what cements it as a Gladiator are a couple things that the forum, as well as many Facebook commenters, spotted. On the left of the dashboard is the light switch, which includes a button for the bed lights, something you won't find on a Wrangler. In the side mirror, the roll bar is vertical by the rear seats. That could be similar to a Wrangler two-door, but guess what? There! Are! Four! Window switches!

That seems to make it pretty certain that there is a Jeep Gladiator 4xe coming soon. It will presumably have the same powertrain as the Wrangler with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and electric motor making 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. That would make it the most powerful Gladiator on offer. It will probably also get the same 17-kWh battery pack, though it may not get the same 22 miles of claimed electric range.

