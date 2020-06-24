The Genesis G70 may still feel like a new car, but a big refresh is going to drop anytime now. One of our spy photographers just gave us an up-close and fairly detailed look at what this update will consist of visually.

Those new lights are lifted straight from the new G90 and G80. It’s a twin-headlight design, consisting of two light fixtures stacked on top of each other with a small gap in the middle. The look is luxurious and classy, but it’s also giving Genesis a uniform face across all of its models. These latest shots also allow us our best look yet at the redesigned front grille. It’s shaped like the G80 and G90, but the maw doesn’t appear to stretch as wide and tall as those massive front pieces do. Instead of extending downward into the lower part of the front end, this one ends in a V shape in what looks to be another lower front air inlet. Just like the current G70, this one is sporting some sculpting on the sides of the bumper where the fog lights are placed.

The model spied here appears to be on the sportier side of the spectrum. It’s rocking the big, red Brembo brakes and what appear to be Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires. Those 19-inch wheels look like a sport design, and the dual exhaust also suggests this is the twin-turbo V6, not the turbo four-cylinder. Genesis is rumored to be upgrading the G70’s V6 engine to a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 from the 3.3-liter displacement it has now. The four-cylinder is also said to be getting a big boost, taking from the extra power the Sonata N-Line’s four-cylinder will produce.

In addition to those big, oval tailpipes in back, we can also clearly see the twin-taillight design poking through the camouflage. Thin LED strips are visible — we imagine it’ll mimic what we see on the front of the car to create a sense of uniformity in design. Even with all the camo, this G70 is undeniably sporty and luxurious at the same time. We’re looking forward to seeing the rest of the coverings pulled off, which shouldn’t be long if Genesis intends to make this a 2021 model year car.

