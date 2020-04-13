The second-generation TLX will inaugurate a turbocharged V6 engine developed specifically for the Acura brand, according to a recent report. The six will power a range-topping, performance-oriented variant of the sedan.

Honda's luxury division gave us a thinly-veiled preview of the next TLX when it introduced the Type S concept (pictured) at The Quail in 2019. While technical details were left out of the announcement, Car and Driver learned from sources familiar with the company's plans that the sedan will receive a new V6 whose displacement will likely check in at 3.0 liters. It will reportedly make over 300 horsepower thanks to at least one turbocharger.

The 3.0-liter will replace the 290-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 available in the current-generation TLX. Several members of the Honda range also use the bigger six, it's notably found in the Ridgeline pickup, but none will receive its replacement; it's Acura-specific. Transmission options remain unconfirmed.

C/D added the TLX will receive a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder as its entry-level engine. It's related to the four that powers the Honda Accord, and it will spin the front wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive will be offered at an extra cost. The sedan will ride on a new platform, and it will drive better than its predecessor regardless of cylinder count thanks in part to a comprehensively redesigned front suspension.

Earlier spy shots depicting heavily-camouflaged test mules suggest the next TLX will look a lot like the Type S concept. It will take Acura's design language in a more evocative direction that will permeate the rest of the range in the coming years. Inside, motorists will find a touchpad-controlled infotainment system like the RDX's.

Acura resorted to automotive omertà when asked to confirm or deny the rumors. The company simply told Autoblog it will introduce two new vehicles in the next 12 or so months and unveil a brand-exclusive turbocharged V6, which adds credibility to the report. We'll need to muster a little bit more patience to learn more.

