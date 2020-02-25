Though the Hyundai Elantra GT has only been on sale in the U.S. a couple of years, it's getting a light refresh. The freshened styling makes its debut on the car's European twin, the i30, and helps it fit in with the latest Hyundai models such as the Sonata and Santa Fe. It also brings some updated technology.

The main styling changes are to the front and rear fascias. The lights have sharper corners and bold, triangular LED running lamps. The front grille has been dramatically widened, and the lower grilles have been given pointy ends like the lights. The N-Line model, shown above, keeps the more aggressive front spoiler like that of the current model. The rear diffuser area has been expanded to include the license plate area, and the lower rear lights have been moved down to the edges of said area. This helps make the back of the car look less fussy and bulky.

The interior gets similarly subtle, but substantive tweaks. Most of the dashboard, doors and center console are unchanged, but there's now a 10.25-inch infotainment screen available like that found in the new Ioniq. The instrument cluster gets a big 7-inch display, too, and it's flanked by new analog dials.

While they won't be offered in the U.S., it's worth noting that the European i30 variant will get some engine options with 48-volt mild hybrid systems. As with other such systems, this allows for earlier engine shutoff, longer off periods, and smoother restarts. It will be an option on one of the turbocharged 1.0-liter gas engines, and standard on the higher-output 1.6-liter diesel and 1.5-liter gas engines. Don't feel too bad that those engines aren't offered here, as they're all less powerful than our Elantra GT's base 161-horsepower naturally aspirated 2.0-liter engine. The turbocharged 201-horsepower 1.6-liter engine isn't an option there, either. It will be interesting to see if the 48-volt hybrid system is adapted to these U.S.-spec engines, though.

The new i30 or Elantra GT will make its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show, and it will go on sale in Europe this summer in hatchback, wagon and fastback varieties. We will likely only get the hatchback, and it will probably launch later this year. Expect pricing closer to launch.

