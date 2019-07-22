Official

2020 Kia Telluride picks up second highest Top Safety Pick award

Foiled again by headlights

Jul 22nd 2019 at 5:34PM
The 2020 Kia Telluride has impressed us every time we've been behind the wheel. And now it has impressive safety scores. The IIHS tested the large crossover, and it earned the second-highest rating of Top Safety Pick, just behind the Top Safety Pick + rating.

In every crash test, including small-offset crashes, the Telluride received the highest "Good" rating. The standard forward collision prevention also received the highest "Superior" score since it provided adequate warning and stopped the car from colliding with a vehicle in front of it at speeds up to 25 mph. What kept the Telluride from the Top Safety Pick + rating was headlight performance, which has tripped up so many other vehicles. The base model's halogen headlights were given the lowest "Poor" rating, and the higher-trim LED headlights got the second highest score of "Acceptable." Headlights with "Good" performance are required for Top Safety Pick + rating. Also worth noting is the child seat LATCH anchor access, which was also rated as "Acceptable."

As for the Telluride's competition, the Honda Pilot, Mazda CX-9, Toyota Highlander, Hyundai Santa Fe XL and Nissan Pathfinder all share the same Top Safety Pick rating. Only the Subaru Ascent tops them as a Top Safety Pick +. Going down slightly in size, the Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe also get the Top Safety Pick + rating.

 

