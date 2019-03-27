2019 Ram 2500, 3500 Heavy Duty get the Lone Star treatment

Just like with most other pickup trucks, the 2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty and 3500 Heavy Duty models are getting a Texas-only special edition. It's called Lone Star, like its 1500 counterpart, and it's a midlevel trim roughly analogous to the Big Horn available in the rest of the country.
What distinguishes it as a Lone Star are standard chrome door handles, bumpers and grille surround. The dead giveaway, though, will be the Lone Star badges that dot the exterior. The truck also gets some towing goodies such as a standard Class V tow hitch, electronic trailer brake controller and power trailer mirrors. Inside, buyers can choose from four color combinations including black and gray, black and brown, black and beige, and all-black with either bench or bucket front seats. There's also the option to have a door over the passenger side dash cubbie, and that door will feature the Lone Star badge.
The Lone Star trim is available in just about any 2500 or 3500 configuration you desire. Regular, Crew and Mega Cabs are all available, as are both standard and long beds. The 6.4-liter gas engine is standard with the midrange Cummins diesel an option on the 2500, and the high-output Cummins diesel with its 1,000 pound-feet of torque an additional option on the 3500. Four-wheel drive and two-wheel drive are both available.
The Lone Star Ram Heavy Duty models will go on sale in Texas during the second quarter of this year. The 2500 starts at $39,340 with destination, and the 3500 starts at $40,790. That's a price increase of about $4,000 over the base models.
