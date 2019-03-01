Nissan Versa Note hatchback could be on its way out

The Nissan Versa Note hatchback might be playing its swan song as we speak. A recent report from CarsDirect, citing the automaker's 2019 order guide, pegs it as discontinued after the 2019 model year, with production set to end in April this year.
Meanwhile, the Versa sedan looks safe for at least another one or two model years. The Versa Note is one step above the sedan in price, starting at $16,535, including the destination fee. Nissan prices the sedan at $13,245. Both these cars are aimed at folks looking to buy a new car for the cheapest amount possible. Compared to the previous six years, Versa sales dropped substantially in 2018. Nissan doesn't report Versa sedan and Versa Note sales separately, so we don't know the split, but 2018 saw 75,809 Versas find new homes. This was the worst full year of sales ever, signaling some amount of dissatisfaction with the small car — Nissan has sold more than or just about 100,000 Versas every year since 2010.
We can't say we'll miss the little hatchback too much, although the utility and space for the price is hard to argue against. The Honda Fit might be one of the last subcompact hatches worth buying anymore now that the Ford Fiesta is dying, too.
Perhaps subcompact crossovers are to blame for the distinct drop in sales. Now that the Nissan Kicks and Rogue Sport are thoroughly kicking around on the market, folks might be tempted to "upgrade." Both those cars are more expensive than the Versa Note, but we're living through crossover season. We've reached out to Nissan to confirm the report on the Versa Note, and will update when we hear back.
Related video:
Meanwhile, the Versa sedan looks safe for at least another one or two model years. The Versa Note is one step above the sedan in price, starting at $16,535, including the destination fee. Nissan prices the sedan at $13,245. Both these cars are aimed at folks looking to buy a new car for the cheapest amount possible. Compared to the previous six years, Versa sales dropped substantially in 2018. Nissan doesn't report Versa sedan and Versa Note sales separately, so we don't know the split, but 2018 saw 75,809 Versas find new homes. This was the worst full year of sales ever, signaling some amount of dissatisfaction with the small car — Nissan has sold more than or just about 100,000 Versas every year since 2010.
We can't say we'll miss the little hatchback too much, although the utility and space for the price is hard to argue against. The Honda Fit might be one of the last subcompact hatches worth buying anymore now that the Ford Fiesta is dying, too.
Perhaps subcompact crossovers are to blame for the distinct drop in sales. Now that the Nissan Kicks and Rogue Sport are thoroughly kicking around on the market, folks might be tempted to "upgrade." Both those cars are more expensive than the Versa Note, but we're living through crossover season. We've reached out to Nissan to confirm the report on the Versa Note, and will update when we hear back.
Related video: