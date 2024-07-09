We're in peak summer sun, but with off-season deals this good we're prepping for winter early. We found three early Prime Day deals that'll help you clear snow from your car, driveway, deck, and walkway. None of these Snow Joe Prime Day deals require gas to power them.

$19.99 at Amazon

There is nothing wrong with a little bit of elbow grease, especially with something as traditional as a snow broom and ice scraper from Snow Joe. This 4-in-1 telescopic pole allows you to tackle hard-to-reach areas with ease, and the no-scratch abrasive foam head will not damage your paint when removing large piles of snow. The ice scraper on the other end lets you tackle ice on your windshield, and it is equipped with an emergency LED light with a blinker function to aid you during the night.

Key specs

Foam head size: 18-inches

18-inches Max pole length: 52-inches

52-inches Ice scraper size: 4-inches

4-inches Item weight: 1.21 lbs

1.21 lbs Style: LED snow broom

Pros Cons Battery powered

Battery powered No pull cord, gas, or oil needed

No pull cord, gas, or oil needed Battery works with other Sun Joe tools

Battery works with other Sun Joe tools Lightweight and portable Extreme cold lowers battery life

Extreme cold lowers battery life Not intended for extreme snow conditions

$88.89 at Amazon

Unlike traditional snow shovels, this Snow Joe cordless electric snow shovel allows you to tackle quick snow jobs from your deck, steps, patio, and sidewalks. It uses a 2-blade impact low-temperature paddle auger to clear away unwanted snow. It will clear a 10-inch by 6-inch path and throw snow up to 20 feet “snow problem.” The electric snow shovel uses an iON battery that works with both Snow Joe and Sun Joe tools.

Key specs

Item weight: 12.8 lbs

12.8 lbs Maximum throw distance: 20 feet

20 feet Voltage: 24 Volts

24 Volts 10” x 6” clearing path

Battery powered

Pros Cons Tackle large snow in a single pass

Tackle large snow in a single pass No gas needed

No gas needed Clears 25 tons of snow per hour Uses an electric cord to power

$205.11 at Amazon

The 15-amp walk-behind snow blower from Snow Joe aims to tackle quick snow pickups from your driveway and walkway. Snow Joe says it can move snow up to 25 tons an hour and clears a 22-inch by 13-inch path in a single pass. If you like tackling snow at night, the two LED lights will help clear your path, and the 180-degree adjustable chute allows you to throw snow up to 25 feet. This snow blower is corded, and Snow Joe recommends that people shouldn’t use extension cords over 100 feet long.

Key specs

Power source: Corded electric

Corded electric Maximum throw distance: 25 feet

25 feet Voltage: 120 Volts

120 Volts Item weight: 34.1 lbs

34.1 lbs 180-degree adjustable chute

Two LED lights

