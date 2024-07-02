Backcountry's epic 4th of July sale: Get 50% off outdoor gear and apparel

As the summer heats up, Backcountry is turning up the excitement with an unbeatable 50% off 4th of July sale, offering substantial discounts on top-tier outdoor gear and apparel. Whether you're gearing up for a mountain trek, a camping trip, or simply updating your adventure wardrobe, this sale presents a perfect opportunity to snag premium items at half the price. From high-performance tents to stylish jackets, the Backcountry sale has something for every outdoor enthusiast looking to celebrate Independence Day with savings and style. Don't miss out on these incredible deals.

Shop the sale at Backcountry

Buy at Backcountry

The North Face is synonymous with outdoor adventure and exploration. Known for its high-quality jackets, backpacks, and outdoor apparel, The North Face combines innovation with durability. Backcountry's sales on The North Face gear are a golden opportunity to snag versatile products for your next outdoor escapade without breaking the bank.

Buy at Backcountry

Patagonia is a pioneer in sustainable and eco-friendly outdoor clothing. Its commitment to environmental responsibility shines through in its products. Shopping for Patagonia gear at Backcountry during sales not only gets you top-notch outdoor clothing but also aligns with those whose values align with supporting eco-conscious brands.

Buy at Backcountry

Backcountry's in-house brand offers a wide range of outdoor equipment and clothing. Its products are designed with input from outdoor enthusiasts and are known for their reliability and affordability. Shopping for Backcountry gear during sales allows you to support a brand that is deeply connected to the outdoor community.

Buy at Backcountry

Smartwool is a go-to brand for high-quality, merino wool-based clothing and accessories. Their gear excels in moisture-wicking, temperature regulation and comfort. During Backcountry's sales, you can score Smartwool items that provide the ultimate in comfort and performance, whether you're hiking, skiing, or just staying cozy in colder weather.

Buy at Backcountry

Marmot is a brand renowned for its durable and high-performance outdoor clothing and equipment. Whether you're an avid hiker or a winter sports enthusiast, Marmot's gear is designed to keep you comfortable in challenging conditions. Backcountry's Marmot sale is the perfect time to invest in quality products known for their longevity and functionality while enjoying significant savings.

Buy at Backcountry

Mountain Hardwear is all about pushing boundaries. Its innovative designs and technical gear cater to those who demand top-tier performance from their outdoor equipment. With Backcountry's sales offering up to 75% off, you can get your hands on Mountain Hardwear gear that's perfect for your next adventure, from high-altitude climbs to rugged treks.

Buy at Backcountry

Outdoor Research is a brand trusted by outdoor enthusiasts for its focus on versatile, high-quality clothing and accessories. Its gear is designed to adapt to changing weather conditions and various outdoor activities. At Backcountry's sale, you can explore a wide range of Outdoor Research products, ensuring you're well-prepared for any adventure while enjoying significant discounts.

Buy at Backcountry

Prana is known for its stylish and eco-conscious approach to outdoor and active wear. Its clothing is not only comfortable but also sustainable, making it perfect for those who care about the environment. Backcountry's sale on Prana items allows you to upgrade your active wardrobe with comfortable, eco-friendly clothing at a fraction of the cost.

Buy at Backcountry

Hoka is a brand that revolutionizes the world of trail running and hiking with its ultra-cushioned, lightweight footwear. Perfect for those who need reliable and comfortable footwear for long treks or trail running. At Backcountry's sale, you can discover Hoka shoes that will enhance your outdoor experiences while enjoying substantial savings.