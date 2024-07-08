Portable power stations are great for road trips and outdoor adventures. They can also come in handy at home, during power outages, charging your essential devices. These portable units from Bluetti are designed to be easy to carry and even have an attached light source for easy use in the dark. They're powerful enough to power your phones, laptops, and mini-fridges. Bluetti has early Amazon Prime Day deals with major discounts on its highly-rated portable power stations.

Pros Cons Great for a home backup

Great for a home backup Comes with a solar panel charging cable

Comes with a solar panel charging cable Plug and play A bit heavy for a portable power station

A bit heavy for a portable power station Does not come with solar panels

$549 at Amazon

Bluetti portable power station AC180 is a powerful little battery backup with four 1800W AC outlets that can fully charge in an hour using a 1440W AC input. In total, there are 11 outlets to tackle all your charging and power needs. No matter where you go and what you do the AC180 is a reliable power source outdoors and indoors.

Key specs

Wattage: 1,800 watts

1,800 watts Power source: Solar/AC/Car

Solar/AC/Car Item Weight: 37.4 lbs

37.4 lbs Dimensions: 13.4" x 9.7" x 12.5"

13.4" x 9.7" x 12.5" 20ms switching time during an outage

Pros Cons Easy to carry

Easy to carry Includes multiple outlets and ports Fewer watt-hours than the AC180

$399 at Amazon

Unlike its sibling, the Bluetti AC70 is much smaller but still as powerful with fewer watt-hours. Weighing at just 22.5 lbs the AC70 has a capacity of 768Wh making it ideal for road trips, camping, hiking, or during a short power outage. It can be charged to 80% in 45 minutes, or fully charged in 1.5 hours using an AC input. There are two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a single carport.

Key specs

Wattage: 1000 watts

1000 watts Voltage: 120 Volts

120 Volts Output wattage: 2000 watts

2000 watts Item weight: 22.5 lbs

22.5 lbs Dimensions: 12.4" x 8.2" x 10.1"

12.4" x 8.2" x 10.1" Power up to 7 devices

Pros Cons Portable and easy to carry

Portable and easy to carry Under $500

Under $500 Great for camping and road trips Fewer watts than its siblings

Fewer watts than its siblings Loud charging fan

$369 at Amazon

A little over 20 lbs the EB70S from Bluetti is equipped with a foldable handle that allows you to carry the portable power station virtually anywhere. Its compact size allows you to carry more items in your vehicle or backpack and can charge multiple electronics. Don’t let its small size fool you it can power a 200W slow cooker for 3 hours, an 80W mini fridge for 11 hours, and charge a standard smartphone 65 times.

Key specs

Wattage: 800 watts

800 watts Item weight: 21.4 lbs

21.4 lbs Voltage: 110 Volts

110 Volts Total power outlets: 12

12 Dimensions: 9.8" x 5.9" x 7.1"

Pros Cons Compact easily carried

Compact easily carried Includes an LED Lamp

Includes an LED Lamp 9 outlets Less watts than the others

Less watts than the others Users complain about the noise

$198 at Amazon

Powerful and portable for under $200 the Bluetti EB3A offers a powerful power station without breaking the bank. This tiny but mighty power station has an output of 600W that can charge your smartphone, mini fridge, or an 80W TV. What makes this small power station unique is that it has a foldable handle and includes a wireless charger. It’s ideal for the outdoors while camping or minor inconvenience from power outages.

Key specs

Wattage: 600 watts

600 watts Item weight: 10.14 lbs

10.14 lbs Voltage: 120 Volts

120 Volts Capacity: 268Wh

268Wh Dimensions: 10" x 7.1" x 7.2"

More top picks

