Portable power stations are great for road trips and outdoor adventures. They can also come in handy at home, during power outages, charging your essential devices. These portable units from Bluetti are designed to be easy to carry and even have an attached light source for easy use in the dark. They're powerful enough to power your phones, laptops, and mini-fridges. Bluetti has early Amazon Prime Day deals with major discounts on its highly-rated portable power stations.
Bluetti Portable Power Station AC180 1,152Wh - $549 (45% off at Amazon)
Bluetti portable power station AC180 is a powerful little battery backup with four 1800W AC outlets that can fully charge in an hour using a 1440W AC input. In total, there are 11 outlets to tackle all your charging and power needs. No matter where you go and what you do the AC180 is a reliable power source outdoors and indoors.
Key specs
- Wattage: 1,800 watts
- Power source: Solar/AC/Car
- Item Weight: 37.4 lbs
- Dimensions: 13.4" x 9.7" x 12.5"
- 20ms switching time during an outage
Bluetti Portable Power Station AC70 768Wh - $399 (43% off at Amazon)
Unlike its sibling, the Bluetti AC70 is much smaller but still as powerful with fewer watt-hours. Weighing at just 22.5 lbs the AC70 has a capacity of 768Wh making it ideal for road trips, camping, hiking, or during a short power outage. It can be charged to 80% in 45 minutes, or fully charged in 1.5 hours using an AC input. There are two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a single carport.
Key specs
- Wattage: 1000 watts
- Voltage: 120 Volts
- Output wattage: 2000 watts
- Item weight: 22.5 lbs
- Dimensions: 12.4" x 8.2" x 10.1"
- Power up to 7 devices
Bluetti Portable Power Station EB70S 716Wh - $369 (38% off at Amazon)
A little over 20 lbs the EB70S from Bluetti is equipped with a foldable handle that allows you to carry the portable power station virtually anywhere. Its compact size allows you to carry more items in your vehicle or backpack and can charge multiple electronics. Don’t let its small size fool you it can power a 200W slow cooker for 3 hours, an 80W mini fridge for 11 hours, and charge a standard smartphone 65 times.
Key specs
- Wattage: 800 watts
- Item weight: 21.4 lbs
- Voltage: 110 Volts
- Total power outlets: 12
- Dimensions: 9.8" x 5.9" x 7.1"
Bluetti Portable Power Station EB3A 268Wh - $198 (34% off at Amazon)
Powerful and portable for under $200 the Bluetti EB3A offers a powerful power station without breaking the bank. This tiny but mighty power station has an output of 600W that can charge your smartphone, mini fridge, or an 80W TV. What makes this small power station unique is that it has a foldable handle and includes a wireless charger. It’s ideal for the outdoors while camping or minor inconvenience from power outages.
Key specs
- Wattage: 600 watts
- Item weight: 10.14 lbs
- Voltage: 120 Volts
- Capacity: 268Wh
- Dimensions: 10" x 7.1" x 7.2"
