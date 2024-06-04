This six-piece DeWalt cordless drill and impact drive kit is now 42% off on Amazon for Father's Day

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Certain power tools are great to have in any toolbox, and a cordless drill and driver are two must-haves. They can help reduce the time and effort it takes to complete certain jobs. DeWalt, one of the major brands in power tools, currently has a limited-time Father's Day deal at Amazon for its cordless drill and impact driver combo kit. It's just $139, which is 42% off the regular price of $239. If you’re ready to put on some safety glasses and get to work, click here, or continue reading below to learn more about this DeWalt two-tool bundle.

DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit includes a bag to carry all your tools to the work site, and with two batteries included in the bundle you’ll have more than enough power to complete the job. The cordless drill features a max rotational speed of 1,500 RPM, and thanks to its performance motor it can deliver 300 unit watts out (UWO) of power. It also features an ergonomic handle for better comfort and control. The driver weighs only 2.8 lbs and is designed to fit into narrow areas. It can also be loaded using one hand accepting 1-inch bit tips. The DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit limited deal is available for $139, and it currently has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating with nearly 50,000 raters.

Key specs:

Two 20V lithium-ion batteries with 20V max charger

3-LED light ring with a 20-second delay

3-year limited warranty

Measurement system: Metric

Head style: Flat

Number of pieces: 6

Power source: Battery powered