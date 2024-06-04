Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you have Apple CarPlay, then you probably use it every time you go for a drive. CarPlay has been available since 2014, and some car owners use it so much that they forget what the standard car’s infotainment system looks like. Most CarPlay connections are wired with a lightning cable, while some newer vehicles can link wirelessly. If you don’t have wireless CarPlay, you can add it by getting an aftermarket wireless CarPlay adapter. They connect to one of your car’s USB ports and can pair with your iPhone or iPad via Bluetooth. Then you can access CarPlay without the need to hook up your phone and have wires in the way. Here are the best wireless CarPlay adapters that are currently for sale online.

This wireless CarPlay adapter from Jemluse can quickly connect your iPhone to CarPlay and let you use Siri, take phone calls, use navigation and listen to music. This adapter has been tested to operate efficiently between -20°C to 70°C.

Key specs

Connector Type: USB-C

WiFi: 5.8 Ghz

Chip: A7 Dual-Core

Bluetooth: 5.3 Bluetooth

Warranty: 1-year

This Weosma Wireless Adapter is compatible with iPhone 5 and newer and can work iOS 7.1 or later. Veosma will provide a replacement if your product is broken or malfunctioning.

Key specs

Connector Type: USB-A, USB-C

WiFi: 5.8 Ghz

Chip: Smart IC

Bluetooth: 5.2 Bluetooth

This AnyFar CarPlay Adapter is powered by a Dual-core 5G chip that can connect in under 10 seconds, according to the manufacturer. Users are generally impressed with the performance and ease of installation but there are mixed feelings on sound quality and some mention hearing static sounds.

Key specs

Connector Type: USB-A, USB-C

WiFi: 5.8 Ghz

Chip: Dual-Core 5G

Thermal vent design

This OttoCast Adapter works for select vehicle brands that have factory-wired Apple Carplay between the years of 2016 to 2022. Users praise the performance and connectivity of this adapter but have a few complaints about latency.

Key specs

Connector Type: USB-A and USB-C

WiFi: 5 Ghz

Chip: ARM A-7 Dual-Core

Bluetooth: 5.0 Bluetooth

Warranty: 1-year

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I install a wireless CarPlay adapter?

First, make sure you have the right cable to go into your car's input whether you have a USB-A or USB-C. Then turn the adapter on and look for it on your iPhone in the Bluetooth settings. Then connect them and start enjoying CarPlay without having to plug your phone in.

Whas is Wired vs Wireless CarPlay: What's the difference?

With Wireless CarPlay, it’s more convenient since you don’t have to plug in a cable to your phone. It will automatically connect once you turn on your vehicle so you can place your phone wherever you want. With wired CarPlay, there may be more cluttered due to the cables but it provides a more stable connection and has significantly less latency.