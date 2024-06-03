This Avapow jump starter is a huge 57% off right now thanks to a great Walmart deal

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

No matter how hard we try to avoid it, there's a strong chance that at some point in our driving lives we'll all end up face to face with a dead car battery. Years ago, the solution to this issue was to keep a pair of jumper cables in your trunk for whenever your car wouldn't start and when that fateful day finally came, you'd just have to wave down a kind-hearted stranger to help you with a jump. While that's certainly still an option in 2024, nowadays there's a much easier way. Portable car jump starters (and how-to videos) have changed the way many of us deal with this issue for the better. Thanks to sales like this one at Walmart, you can grab a portable jump starter for under $70 and never have to sit around waiting for a tow or a jump ever again.

$67.99 at Walmart $92.99 at Amazon

This 4000A Avapow unit jump starts cars, SUVs, and even boats with any gas engine or with up to a 10-liter diesel engine. Not only can it jump your car, it's also "compatible with almost all USB charging devices, including mobile phones and tablets, cameras, kindle, etc." Like many modern portable car battery jump starters, it features a built-in emergency flashlight with several different light modes. It's small enough to fit in your glove compartment and powerful enough to hold a whopping 40 jumps on a single full charge. If you've been looking for something like this to keep with you on drives, this 57% off deal is a great reason to finally pick one up.

Key specs:

Delivers 4,000 peak amps

Starts cars, trucks , SUVs, motorcycles and boats with any gas engine and up to 10L diesel engines

2 built-in USB-C connection ports

Built-in flashlight, strobe and SOS light modes are available

Purchase includes its own set of jumper cables, a USB-C cable, a cigarette lighter converter and a carrying case