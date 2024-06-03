Father's Day gift ideas for any budget at Dick's Sporting Goods

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you're looking for the perfect Father's Day gifts for the active dads in your life, Dick's Sporting Goods has you covered. Dick's Father's Day deals are live on men's athletic apparel from Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, VRST, and DSG. You can also save on Yeti mugs, golf balls, and a lot more from now until June 16. Check out all of the men's apparel discounts here, or read on to see the best gift ideas for any budget and all the best Father's Day deals at Dick's.
Men's Nike clothing sale
Nike is synonymous with athletic gear. And at Dick's, there is a great selection of Nike shorts, T-shirts, sweats, and more for the dads in your life. Dick's has something for everyone with big discounts on Nike clothes for running, yoga, working out, basketball, pickleball, or just about any activity you can think of. Get your Nike Father's Day gifts while supplies last.
- Nike Men's Dri-FIT Victory Solid Golf Polo
- Nike Men's Dri-FIT Form 7" Unlined Versatile Shorts
- Nike Men's Dri-FIT Legend Fitness T-Shirt
- Nike Men's Sportswear Club Fleece Hoodie
- Nike Men's Dri-FIT Challenger 5" Brief-Lined Versatile Shorts
- Nike Men's Tech Fleece Full-Zip Windrunner Hoodie
- Nike Men's Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers
- Nike Men's Dri-FIT DNA Basketball Shorts
- Nike Men's Club French Terry Flow Shorts
- Nike Men's Dri-FIT Flex Stride 5” Shorts
- Nike Men's Sportswear Club Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt
- Nike Men's Dri-FIT Seasonal Legend Fitness T-Shirt
- Nike Men's Dri-FIT Yoga 5" Unlined Shorts
Dick's Sporting Goods Father's Day gift ideas for any budget
Dick's has deals on more than just Nike clothes. From now until June 16, you can save big on Adidas and New Balance shoes, golf gear like balls from Callaway and Taylor Made, Yeti mugs and koozies, outdoor chairs from CGI, and much more. We've broken down the best Father's Day gift ideas into three lists: $100 and less, $50 and less, and $25 and less. Read on to claim your Father's Day gifts while supplies last at Dick's.
Father's Day Gifts for $100 or less at Dick's
It's summertime, time to grab a tall boy and hit the links, or the lake, or the trails ... whatever the summer activity of choice, Dick's has dads covered. Here are some of the best gift ideas for under $100, while supplies last.
- Adidas Samba OG shoes
- Hoka Ora Recovery 3 Slides
- Walter Hagen Men's Performance 11 Novelty Print Golf Polo
- Chubbies Men's Classic 5.5" Swim Trunks
- Hydro Flask 64 oz. Wide Mouth Bottle
- New Balance Men's 574 Greens V2 Golf Shoes
- CGI Outdoor Comfort Pro Rocker Chair
Father's Day Gifts for $50 or less at Dick's
- Intex River Run 1-Person River Tube
- Crocs Classic Clogs
- Nike Men's Calm Slides
- Nike Dri-FIT Everyday Plus Cushioned Crew Socks 6 pack
- Yeti 20 oz. Tumber with MagSlider Lid
- CGI Outdoor Comfort Pro Chair
- Yeti 16 oz. Rambler Colster Tal Can Insulator
- Hydro Flask 40 oz. Wide Mouth Bottle
- Stanley 30 oz. IceFlow Tumbler with Flip Straw
- Birkenstock Men's Arizona EVA Sandals
- Yeti 20 oz. Rambler Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid
Father's Day Gifts for $25 or less at Dick's
- Yeti 12 oz. Rambler Colster Can Insulator
- YETI 10 oz. Rambler Lowball with MagSlider Lid
- YETI 10 oz. Rambler Tumbler with MagSlider Lid
- $14.98 DSG Rec Shorts
- $19.98 DSG Sport Fleece Shorts
- $11.98 DSG Mesh Rec Shorts
- Callaway 2023 Supersoft Father's Day Golf Balls
- Top Flite 2022 XL Distance Golf Balls - 15 Pack
- TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Balls
