Score a Jackery Generator for $1,600 off this Prime Day

If you're into overlanding or camping you've probably heard of the brand Jackery, and this deal may be the best price we've ever seen on a kit like this, thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day. The Jackery Solar Generator 4000 Kit, featuring the Explorer 2000 Plus and 1X PackPlus E2000 Plus Expandable Battery with 2X200W Solar Panels, is nothing short of a game-changer for those seeking a reliable generator kit for outdoor adventures and home emergencies. With its current price of $3,399.00, marked down from the original $5,000, this kit offers not just a great Prime Day deal but also peace of mind, making it a highly compelling choice for those who demand power on demand.
Jackery Solar Generator 4000 Kit - $3,399 (32% off)
Jackery Solar Generator Key Features:
- 4085.6Wh Capacity: Powers heavy load devices up to 3000W for outdoor adventures and home emergencies.
- Ultra-Fast Charging: Reaches 100% battery level in just 2 hours, using solar panels or wall outlets.
- Expandable: Supports up to 5 additional battery packs, scaling from 2kWh to 12kWh and even 24kWh.
- Safety First: Advanced lithium technology, cooling system, and safety features ensure efficient and secure operation.
- Durable Lifespan: LiFePO4 battery lasts up to 10 years with innovative ChargeShield technology.
- 5-Year Warranty: Jackery provides reliable customer support and backing with a 5-year warranty.
