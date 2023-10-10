Score a Jackery Generator for $1,600 off this Prime Day

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're into overlanding or camping you've probably heard of the brand Jackery, and this deal may be the best price we've ever seen on a kit like this, thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day. The Jackery Solar Generator 4000 Kit, featuring the Explorer 2000 Plus and 1X PackPlus E2000 Plus Expandable Battery with 2X200W Solar Panels, is nothing short of a game-changer for those seeking a reliable generator kit for outdoor adventures and home emergencies. With its current price of $3,399.00, marked down from the original $5,000, this kit offers not just a great Prime Day deal but also peace of mind, making it a highly compelling choice for those who demand power on demand.

$3,399 at Amazon

Jackery Solar Generator Key Features:

4085.6Wh Capacity: Powers heavy load devices up to 3000W for outdoor adventures and home emergencies.

Powers heavy load devices up to 3000W for outdoor adventures and home emergencies. Ultra-Fast Charging: Reaches 100% battery level in just 2 hours, using solar panels or wall outlets.

Reaches 100% battery level in just 2 hours, using solar panels or wall outlets. Expandable: Supports up to 5 additional battery packs, scaling from 2kWh to 12kWh and even 24kWh.

Supports up to 5 additional battery packs, scaling from 2kWh to 12kWh and even 24kWh. Safety First: Advanced lithium technology, cooling system, and safety features ensure efficient and secure operation.

Advanced lithium technology, cooling system, and safety features ensure efficient and secure operation. Durable Lifespan: LiFePO4 battery lasts up to 10 years with innovative ChargeShield technology.

LiFePO4 battery lasts up to 10 years with innovative ChargeShield technology. 5-Year Warranty: Jackery provides reliable customer support and backing with a 5-year warranty.

What truly sets this generator kit apart is its remarkable performance and flexibility. The 4085.6Wh capacity can handle heavy load devices up to 3000W, ensuring it meets the power demands of both outdoor enthusiasts and homeowners during emergencies. The Jackery Solar Generator operates quietly at only 30dB, ensuring a serene environment while providing abundant power.

One of the standout features of this kit is its ultra-fast charging capability. The Explorer 2000 Plus can be fully charged from 0 to 100% battery level in just 2 hours. This quick recharge is made possible by connecting the generator to six SolarSaga 200W solar panels or standard wall outlets, making it incredibly convenient for both on-the-go adventurers and those in need of speedy power restoration during emergencies.

Moreover, the kit's expandability is remarkable, allowing for the addition of up to five expandable battery packs, increasing power capacity from 2kWh to an impressive 12kWh. By connecting two Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Power Stations in parallel, you can expand capacity to 24kWh, voltage to 240V, and output to 6000W. This means you can adapt to the specific power requirements of your situation with ease.

Safety and durability are paramount, and Jackery addresses these concerns admirably. The advanced lithium technology ensures temperature resistance and efficient operation, while a built-in cooling system enhances heat dissipation. Various safety measures, including shock resistance and fire retardancy, guarantee a secure charging process. The LiFePO4 battery offers a remarkable lifespan of up to 10 years, thanks to Jackery's innovative ChargeShield fast charge technology. To top it off, the company backs its product with a generous 5-year warranty, ensuring reliability and customer satisfaction. At a discounted price of $3,399.00, down 32% from the original, the Jackery Solar Generator 4000 Kit is not just a good deal; it's a powerful and dependable solution for anyone in need of portable and robust power. Whether you're camping in the wilderness or facing unexpected power outages at home, this kit delivers peace of mind in an increasingly unpredictable world. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal, as it ensures you're always ready with a reliable source of electricity, no matter where you are.