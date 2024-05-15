Save 80% on this HD baby display monitor for your car

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For families with infants or toddlers, keeping an eye on them when they are in their car seat can be difficult. You could constantly turn your head around to check on them but this doesn't work if they are in a rear-facing car seat. Baby car mirrors can be placed on the headrests and work for rear facing car seats but you still have to look at your rearview mirror to see them, and depending on placement, they can obstruct your view of what's behind you. With the car mirror screen from Shynerk, you can have a high-quality HD display of your child at all times. It’s easy to install and will let you monitor your children from the driver's seat without needing to turn around or re-adjust your rearview mirror.

This Shynerk Baby Car Mirror is a great accessory for parents with small children. This mirror uses a camera with an adjustable wide angle that can cover most of your car's back seat. The mirror system connects to the AUX input, or cigarette lighter, and the camera is connected to a strap which is placed around the seat's headrest. The video from the camera will be displayed on a 4.3” HD display with 720p resolution. You can mount the display above or near your infotainment screen. The Shynerk baby display has a night vision feature that lets you see your child in the backseat at night. Installing this product is simple and doesn’t require any tools. Shynerk has a video tutorial on how to properly install and use their baby mirror. Users of this product rave about how convenient this mirror is and how simple it is to install. With over 23,000 ratings this auto accessory currently has a very good 4.3 out of 5 stars.

Key Specs

Display Size: 4.3”

Resolution: 720p

Viewing Angle: 120°

Alert Type: Motion only

Video Capture Format: MPEG-4

Wireless Technology: Wi-Fi

Dimensions: 3.5” x 5.3” x 4.3”