Save $35 on this popular Noco Boost portable car jump starter at Walmart right now

If you've never found yourself stranded in a driveway or parking lot because of a dead car battery, you're one of the lucky ones. Many drivers have come up against this problem at least once, if not several times, in their life behind the wheel. In years past, the way to solve this issue would be to keep a pair of jumper cables in your trunk and flag down a helpful stranger to help give you a jump and get you back on the road, but in 2024 there's a much easier way in the form of portable car jump starters. With a jump starter, you can get yourself back up and running without the need for assistance. Everyone should have one of these helpful little gadgets in their car for emergencies, and right now, thanks to this Walmart deal, one of the most popular jump starters out there is available at a pretty sweet discount.

This particular gadget is available at Amazon as well (for a bit more money) and if you need it ASAP, Amazon will get it to you before Father's Day, but if you can afford to wait just a bit longer and would rather save a few extra bucks, the Walmart deal is the one to take advantage of. Check it out at Amazon or Walmart, or learn more about the jump starter below.

$84.99 at Walmart $99.95 at Amazon

Key specs

Starts vehicles with up to a 6.0L gas and 3.0L diesel engine

Holds up to 20 jump starts on a single charge

Features USB ports for charging electronic devices on the go

Only weighs 2.4 lbs

Includes a 1 year warranty with purchase

Not only does the NOCO Boost Plus GB40 provide up to 20 jump starts on a single charge, it’s extremely lightweight at just 2.4 pounds. The jump starter is rated for gas engines up to six liters and diesel engines up to three liters. Like some others, it has a built-in LED flashlight with seven light modes, including SOS mode, and doubles as a portable power pack thanks to its ability to recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices via built-in USB ports. Safety features include a "mistake-proof" design as well as spark-proof tech and reverse polarity protection. It even boasts an IP65 water-resistant rating and has a rubberized casing to help prevent scratches. Last but not least, it even comes with its own microfiber storage bag.

