Premium Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones for under $200 at Amazon Prime Day

Whether you’re working from home, traveling, or enjoying a peaceful walk headphones can play an important role in your ability to enjoy certain activities. A good pair of noise-canceling headphones allows you to listen to music, podcasts, and audiobooks all while canceling out unwanted background noise. We found this highly rated Prime Day deal Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones with a built-in mic and Alexa Voice Control for under $200. The deal is part of Amazon's two-day Prime Day mega sale so it won't last forever. We should also point out, that you do not need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these savings. You can get yours now while supplies last by clicking here, or continue reading below to learn more.

Designed for audiophiles, the Sony WH-1000XM4 provides users with immersive sound quality while eliminating distractions from outside noise sources. The over-ear headphones are equipped with a 30-hour battery life with quick charging, 10 minutes of charging time can provide 5 hours of playback. Touch sensor controls allow you to pause, play, skip tracks, volume control, and more. The speak-to-chat feature automatically reduces your headphone volume during a conversation to be able to communicate with another person. Another feature, wear detection, pauses music when the headphones are removed. A unique addition to this highly advanced headphones is the Edge-AI that upscales compressed digital music files in real time for immersive clean audio.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones are currently $198 for Amazon's Prime Day deal discount of 43% off and have a 4.6 out of 5-star rating from over 56,000 raters. The majority of reviews liked the quality, comfort, battery life, and portability. While others are mixed about the connectivity after one year of use, and ease of use.

Key specs

Frequency response: 2.4 GHz

2.4 GHz Sensitivity: 105 dB

105 dB Headphone jack: 3.5 mm jack

3.5 mm jack Item weighs: 9 ounces

9 ounces Battery life: 30 hours