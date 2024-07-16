Celebrate Prime Day with this limited-time deal from Amazon on a Hisense 58-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for under $400. Watch your favorite movies, shows, sports, and games for just $349.99 by clicking here, or continue reading below to learn more. Amazon Prime Day is a two day mega sale that goes until July 17. We've also linked to a compatible Fire TV sound bar that has a Prime Day exclusive deal.

PROS CONS Price!

Price! 58-inches

58-inches 2-year warranty

2-year warranty Alexa Voice Remote Sound quality

Sound quality TV can be slow at times

TV can be slow at times Remote control issues

Amazon Prime Day Deals are here, and as we uncover hidden deals for you we couldn’t skip on this one from a highly-rated brand. The Hisense 58-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexia Voice Remote. With the built-in Fire TV system, you can stream thousands of movies, shows and music titles by pressing a few buttons or asking Alexa to locate what you desire. Enjoy crisp 4K resolution and control your entertainment with your voice thanks to Alexa Voice Remote. The Hisense is equipped with a Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut that provides viewers a more brilliant and accurate colors than that of other LED TVs. The built-in Bluetooth helps you connect to other devices like soundbars, headphones, and more removing the need for additional wires. One thing we recommend is a sound bar for quality audio, and currently, the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar with DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio is $89.99 for Prime Day and can connect via Bluetooth.

Hisense 58-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexia Voice Remote is currently $349.99 after a limited-time early Prime Day deal discount of 36% off and has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating from nearly 4,000 raters. The majority of reviews complimented the picture quality, value, and performance. While some reported issues with the sound quality.

Key specs

Screen size: 58-inches

58-inches Display technology: QLED

QLED Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Special Features: Quantum Dot, 4K, Fire TV, Alexa Compatibility

Quantum Dot, 4K, Fire TV, Alexa Compatibility Includes: 4 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, single audio jack port, and more

