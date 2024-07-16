Save over $500 on a new Jackery 1000 portable power station thanks to this fantastic Prime Day deal

If you've been considering diving into the world of portable power this year, this Prime Day deal could save you hundreds. A portable power station or generator can be life-saving backup power solution for camping trips, tailgates or in an emergency. If you've got experience in camping or overlanding, there's a good chance you already know all about Jackery power stations. Jackery is one of the biggest brands in the portable power space and thanks to Amazon Prime Day members can get one of their most powerful offerings, the Jackery 1000, for over 50% off from the non-Prime price right now ($999), bringing the power station down to just $479. In fact, the brand is offering multiple deals right now which you can check out here if you're so inclined, but this one is probably our favorite.

As you know, not all deals are created equal, and this one is only for Prime members, but if you're not already subscribed, you can start a free 30-day trial of the service right here. Between this stellar Jackery deal and all of the deals yet to be released for Prime Day coming up in a few weeks, now is a great time to at least dip your toe in with a trial. This deal in particular, though, won't last forever, so if you're interested, you can check it out right here or learn more below.

$479 at Amazon

Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station key features:

1002Wh capacity: "Power 90% home appliances with 1002Wh (1000W AC output power)"

"Power 90% home appliances with 1002Wh (1000W AC output power)" Lightweight: Weighs just 22 lbs

Weighs just 22 lbs 8 output ports: 3 AC outlets, 1 USB-A, 1 USB 3.0, 2 USB-C PD, 1 car outlet

3 AC outlets, 1 USB-A, 1 USB 3.0, 2 USB-C PD, 1 car outlet Includes: AC adapter, car charging cable, and a SolarSaga parallel adapter cable

AC adapter, car charging cable, and a SolarSaga parallel adapter cable 2-year warranty: Jackery provides a 2-year manufacturer warranty

This power station should power "90% of home appliances with 1002Wh (1000W AC output power)." If you're wondering whether or not the pack can power a specific appliance in your home, just keep in mind that "the Explorer 1000 can charge/power devices that operate at less than 1000 watts. It's important to note that the total wattage of all connected devices should also be under 1000 watts. If the power requirement exceeds this limit, the Explorer 1000 will automatically shut off."

It features 8 output ports that include 3 AC outlets, a USB-A port, a USB 3 port, 2 USB-C outlets and 1 car outlet. You'll get a full charge in just about 5.5 hours via a wall outlet and total usage time will, naturally, depend on what you're powering with the device, but Jackery provides a great way to at least ballpark it. "You can calculate the working time using the formula: Working time = 1002Wh*0.85/operating power of your device. For example, if the power consumption of your device is 60W, the estimated working time would be approximately 14.2hrs."

