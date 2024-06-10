Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Like all jobs worth doing well, good grooming requires the proper tools. Body hair grooming might be a chore for some, but with the right tools the hygienic and gentlemanly practice of body hair maintenance can be done more quickly and easily. Enter the portable personal grooming tools. We've picked out three top user-rated Philips Norelco groomers that will help the dads in your life look their best. The three Father's Day deals we've highlighted are all highly user-rated, they're all cordless, and they're all showerproof. All three are also currently on sale, so read on to purchase and learn more about the Philips Norelco Exclusive Bodygroom Series 7000, the Philips Norelco Nose Trimmer 5000, and the Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000.

$55.99 at Amazon

Philips Norelco Exclusive Bodygroom Series 7000 aims to fully trim hairs from the back, shoulders, chest, underarms, legs, and much more, giving users a clean hygienic feeling and appearance. The body groomer is a hybrid dual-system design that provides shaving with a four-direction pivoting head and trimming at five different length settings. With the ergonomic grip, the users can maneuver around sensitive obstacles for a comfortable trim or shave. The best part, it is waterproof and allows you to manscape while in the shower. Philips Norelco is battery-powered and provides 80 minutes after one hour of charging. The Philips Norelco Exclusive Bodygroom Series 7000 limited deal is available for $55.99 and currently has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating with over 33,000 raters.

Key specs:

All-electric with up to 80-minute of run time

Powered by a rechargeable 1 Lithium Ion battery

Comes with an extra shaving head

Portable with travel case

5-zone body grooming

No blade oil required

Showerproof

Includes a protective travel case

$16.96 at Amazon

Philips Norelco Nose Trimmer 5000 is designed to remove unwanted and excess hairs from the nose, ears, and eyebrows enhancing your overall facial look. The protective guard system is designed to protect sensitive skin thanks to its skin barrier between the skin and blade. The dual-sided blades allow for efficient cutting removing unwanted hairs quickly. The nose trimmer also comes with two eyebrow combs and a detail trimmer for touch-ups, and it's fully washable. The Philips Norelco Nose Trimmer 5000 limited deal is available for $16.96 and currently has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating with nearly 13,000 raters.

Key specs:

Takes one AA battery (included)

Includes a 2-year warranty

Fully washable

Top 5 best sellers in nose and ear hair trimmer on Amazon

$59.96 at Amazon

Trim and style your hair, beard, and body with the Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000. The 19-piece tool provides precision when tackling your grooming habits for a well-shaped hair and beard, and everything in between. Precision trimming guard lets users select in an instant a length between 1-3mm and the adjustable comb gives users more grooming options thanks to its 3-7mm length adjustment. The icing on the cake, however, is the Smart BeardSense technology that scans beard density to provide extra power automatically to face dense and bushy beards. The Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000 is available for $59.96 and currently has a 5.6 out of 5-star rating with over 65,000 raters.

Key specs

5 hours of runtime when fully charged

Uses a USB-A to charge (included)

Showerproof

Self-sharpening steel blades

Item weight: 14.96 ounces

rubber grips provide better control

