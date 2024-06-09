Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you own an RV or camper and take it out on trips, you likely already have many accessories for your getaway. An extremely underrated item to have for your mobile home is leveling blocks. They can be placed near the tires and keep the vehicle in place in case you need to do some maintenance or just want to ensure the RV remains stationary and they can also keep your RV safe from potential thieves. Most levers work with single wheels, double, wheels, jacks and tandem axles. Here are the best RV leveling blocks that are currently for sale online.

$28.76 at Amazon $28.76 at Wamart

These Tri-Lync Levelers have a modular design that fit nicely with any leveling function. The levelers can also be used for stabilizing other types of equipment.

Key Specs

Material: Nylon

Quantity: 10

Weight Limit: 40,000 pounds

Dimensions: 1.5” x 8.5”

$47.20 at Amazon

These Camco Camper RV Leveling Blocks are interlocking and can securely level while reducing slipping for your motorhome and equipment. The blocks are bright yellow to make them easier to see at night or in other low-visibility situations. Customers mention how impressed they are with the leveling blocks for their lightweight build and ease of use.

Key Specs

Material: Resin

Quantity: 10

Weight Limit: N/A

Dimensions: 8.5” x 8.5"

$40.12 at Amazon $40.12 at Walmart

These Valterra Stackers RV Leveling Pads can function as a multi-use leveler, tongue wheel support and as a jack stand. You can stack multiple pads and they will lock together to stay in place, similar to how LEGO’s work. Customers praise the leveling blocks for being able to stack them on top of each other and how easy they are to use.

Key Specs

Material: Durable plastic

Quantity: 10

Weight Limit: 40,000 pounds (10,000 per wheel)

Dimensions: 10” x 8”

$45.99 at Amazon

The Kohree Levelers have a curved shape and are stackable to better fit the shape of your tires. They use a gear mesh design to help the blocks connect and a non-slip thickening rubber mat that stabilizes the vehicle. Users comment on how impressed they are by the sturdiness of these levelers.

Key Specs

Material: Nylon polymer

Quantity: 2 levelers, 2 blue blocks

Weight Limit: 35,000

Dimensions: 6” x 12.8”

$42.98 at Walmart

These leveling blocks from Andersen Hitches can support an RV or trailer weighing up to 30,000 pounds in weight and up to 32” in width. A lifetime warranty comes along with your purchase of these levelers.

Key Specs

Material: Plastic

Quantity: 1

Weight Limit: 30,000 pounds

Dimensions: 15” x 5.75”

Frequently Asked Questions

How to choose the right RV leveling blocks

When you are trying to decide on what pack of camper leveling blocks to use for your RV, make sure you know how much your mobile home weighs and how much weight your leveling ramps can support.

How to use RV leveling blocks

They are very easy to use once you pick the right type of leveling blocks. Make sure the vehicle is turned off and you stack the blocks on top of each other high enough for your desired height for the RV. Then get back in the RV and drive up on top of the blocks, park it and turn the vehicle off. Here is a more detailed YouTube tutorial from Andersen Hitches on how to properly level your RV .

What else can leveling blocks be used for?

Leveling blocks are mainly intended for wheels to keep the RV stable, but they can also be used for jack stands and tandem axles as well.