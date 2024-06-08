Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If the dad in your life is looking to modernize their lawn care arsenal this electric lawn mower from Greenworks might be the perfect Father’s Day gift. The Greenworks 80V 21-inch brushless cordless lawn mower delivers cutting power while cutting emissions for a truly “green” lawn. It’s currently on sale for $347.99 after a 30% off limited-time deal. Purchase now by clicking here, or continue reading to learn more.

$347.99 at Amazon

This Greenworks 80V 21-inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower runs for up to a full hour on a fully charged 4.0Ah battery. It's got a brushless mower and 21-inch cutting deck so it should make quick work of most small to medium-sized lawns and the 3-in-1 system allows for mulching, rear-bagging and side discharge. Don't worry, it comes with the collection bag if you want to go that route and it also comes with a battery and charger as well! Last but not least, it's height adjustable to 7 different positions and, of course, features a push-button start. The Greenworks 80V 21-inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower limited deal is available for $347.99 and currently has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating with nearly 2,000 raters.

Key Specs:

All-electric with up to 60-minute run-time

Mulch, rear-bagging, and side discharge

Comes with grass collection bag

Material: Alloy steel

Item weight: 74.1 lbs

Cuts up to half an acre

No has, no oil, and no emission

4-year tool and battery warranty