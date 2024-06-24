Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Most modern cars come with USB ports to connect your phone and some even have wireless connectivity. For those with older cars, without a USB port an FM transmitter is your best bet to use your phone with your car's stereo. It can be plugged into the car lighter or aux port of your car and the device will allow you to play your own music, listen to podcasts or make hands-free calls over your car's radio. Here are the best FM transmitters that are for sale online.

$11.99 at Amazon

This FM transmitter from Nulaxy is the #1 best-selling transmitter on Amazon. User reviews praise this product for how easy it is to set up and the signal strength it offers.

Key specs

Power Source: DC

Bluetooth: 5.0V

USB Fast Charge: Yes

Screen Size: 1.44” LCD screen

$19.99 at Amazon

This Scosche FM Bluetooth Transmitter enables wireless music streaming and hands-free calling. The device features dual 12W USB-A and USB-C charging ports to keep your music playing while using the transmitter. Customers mention how impressed they are how great the charging is but some report issues with static.

Key specs

Power Source: Corded Electric

Bluetooth: 5.0V

USB Fast Charge: Yes

Warranty: 3-year limited warranty

$14.99 at Amazon

This Lencent T25 Transmitter has CVC noise suppression and anti-static properties to give you great audio quality while driving. This transmitter has three different playing modes, it can be connected via Bluetooth, USB or with an SD card. Customers who have spent time with this product are impressed by the overall value and performance. Customers also have mixed opinions on streaming connectivity and signal strength.

Key specs

Power Source: Battery Powered

Bluetooth: 5.0v

USB Fast Charge: Yes

$24.99 at Amazon $24.99 at Walmart

This Syncwire FM Transmitter uses its 5.3V Bluetooth connectivity to use a faster and more stable connection. This transmitter has 2 USB ports, a 36W USB-C and a 12W USB-A and can charge two devices simultaneously. User reviews praise this product for how easy it is to connect and use but opinions are mixed on the sound quality.

Key specs

Power Source: Corded Electric

Bluetooth: 5.3V

USB Fast Charge: Yes

Warranty: 3-year warranty

$26.99 at Amazon $26.99 at Amazon

This FM transmitter from UNBREAKcable uses 5.3 Bluetooth to offer deep bass and high-quality radio. This transmitter has voice navigation, hands-free calling, a bass-boosting button and a strong microphone. This transmitter receives positive remarks on its charging capabilities and connectivity based on customer reviews and comments. Some customers mention how they wish the sound quality could be a bit better.

Key specs

Power Source: Corded Electric

Bluetooth: 5.3V

USB Fast Charge: Yes:

Warranty: 3-year warranty and lifetime support

Frequently Asked Questions

How to install an FM transmitter

FM transmitters are easy to install and most have a very similar installation process. Start by plugging the device into your aux socket or cigarette lighter. Then go to your smartphone and find it in Bluetooth settings. Then tune your vehicles radio to a blank radio station then pair the transmitter to that same station.

Are there any disadvantages of FM transmitters?

FM transmitters have a lot of positive benefits but there are a few flaws to take note of. The audio signal can potentially be too loud which can lead to distorted audio. Another thing to note is that you need to turn off the transmitter when it’s not in use and not all transmitters turn off automatically with your vehicle.

FM Transmitter vs Bluetooth Adapter

Bluetooth adapters use digital transmissions in order to carry more information and provide better sound than an FM transmission. FM transmitters transfer Bluetooth from your phone that is picked up by your FM radio.