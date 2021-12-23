This episode of the Autoblog Podcast features Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. John is beck from a recent first drive of the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, and has a 2022 Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond in his driveway. Meanwhile, Greg just got out of a 2022 Ram 1500 TRX and back into Autoblog's long-term Acura TLX. After talking about the car's they've been driving, they dive into the news, including EV announcements from Toyota and Lexus, rumors of a turbo I6 Dodge Challenger, a list of future classics from Hagerty and a review of the sitcom American Auto.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com. Enjoy your holidays, and we'll see you in 2022.

Autoblog Podcast #710

