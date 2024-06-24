Every car owner needs a good set of towels and cloths for their vehicle. A good towel is a versatile tool that can dry the interior after washing, clean the windshield or windows, wipe down interior surfaces, and more. You can buy one large towel or you can get a pack of smaller cloths for the same price that you can swap out for a clean one whenever needed. This reusable microfiber cleaning cloth pack from USANooks can effectively clean and dry many vehicle surfaces. They're great for automotive use, and versatile enough to use around the home and office. There is an even better quality that these cloths have, and that’s the fact that you can get them for 53% off on Amazon.

This 12-pack of cleaning cloths from USANooks is one of the best deals you can find currently. These cleaning cloths are made from ultra-soft microfiber that is scratch-free and lint-free. They are safe to use on delicate surfaces on your vehicles such as the wheels, windshields, sunroofs and other windows without scratching them. USANooks claims they can absorb between 8 to 10 times more water than competitors and can last up to 1,200 washes. They are machine washable but recommended to be dried on tumble dry settings. Customer reviews offer extremely high praise for these cloths with a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. And users mention how impressed they are with the absorbency, thickness, and the great value these cloths offer the money.

$6.99 at Amazon

Key Specs

Quantity: 12

Material: Microfiber

Dimensions: 16” x 16”

Machine Washable: Yes (tumble dry)

Lint-free, scratch-free

Lasts up to 1,200 washes