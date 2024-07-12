Driving the Toyota Land Cruiser, Lexus GX and Hyundai Ioniq 5 N | Autoblog Podcast #840

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor James Riswick. This week, we discuss driving the Toyota Land Cruiser, Lexus GX, Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and our long-term Mazda CX-90 plug-in hybrid. We also talk about the new Mazda CX-50 hybrid, Electrify America limiting charging, Porsche confirming the timeline for the electric 718, the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed, and the Caterham RAF Seven born from a decommissioned helicopter.

Autoblog Podcast #840

