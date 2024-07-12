Driving the Toyota Land Cruiser, Lexus GX and Hyundai Ioniq 5 N | Autoblog Podcast #840

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor James Riswick. This week, we discuss driving the Toyota Land Cruiser, Lexus GX, Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and our long-term Mazda CX-90 plug-in hybrid. We also talk about the new Mazda CX-50 hybrid, Electrify America limiting charging, Porsche confirming the timeline for the electric 718, the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed, and the Caterham RAF Seven born from a decommissioned helicopter.
Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast #840
Get The Podcast
- Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- Cars we're driving
- 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid debuts, gets 38 mpg and standard AWD
- Electrify America to begin limiting charging to 85% to reduce wait times
- Porsche confirms EV timeline and the end of combustion Macan and 718 lines
- Goodwood Festival of Speed preview
- Caterham RAF Seven 360R is made from a decommissioned Puma helicopter
Feedback
Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.
Related video:
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue