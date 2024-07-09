2025 Mazda CX-50 adds a 38 mpg AWD hybrid

Mazda rolled out an updated CX-50 for the 2025 model year Tuesday, announcing that for the first time since the electrified Tribute departed the lineup, its compact CUV will be offered with a hybrid powertrain. Joining the standard and turbocharged variants of the 2.5-liter four-cylinder will be a new, three-motor "eAWD" system lifted from the Toyota RAV4.

The new Hybrid will be offered in three trims: Preferred, Premium and Premium Plus. The entry-level "Select" trim remains relegated to the naturally aspirated, 2.5-liter base car. That engine returns with 187 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque. The Hybrid will occupy the middle of the lineup, and while Mazda didn't offer specs for the powertrain, it says the electrified variant will offer 38 mpg combined. That's one mpg shy of the 2024 Toyota RAV4 hybrid, which utilizes the same powertrain. Toyota squeezes 219 horsepower from its version; we suspect Mazda's numbers will be similar, if not identical, and Mazda says its version will tow 1,500 pounds — 250 less than Toyota's.

The turbo variants remain the range-toppers. Like the hybrid, they're offered in Premium and Premium Plus guises, but the Meridian Edition takes the place of the Preferred. This is the model you want if you plan to tow anything of substance, as it can pull 3,500 pounds. It's still rated at 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque if you use regular gas; those bump up to 256 horses and 320 lb-ft if you opt for 93-octane premium.

Apart from some subtle interior and exterior changes, the hybrid system is the big news for 2025. Every CX-50 now comes standard with Alexa Built-in, expanding its ability to process natural voice commands. The CX-50 also now offers a rear seat reminder function, improved automatic emergency braking logic and collision mitigation features in its standard "i-Activesense" suite. While we don't yet have full specs, we do have pricing. The base model for each trim is listed below with destination ($1,420) included.