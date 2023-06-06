Father's Day gift ideas straight from the Autoblog staff

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Father's Day only comes around once a year, and it's the perfect time to show the dads in your life what they mean to you. We know how difficult it can be to shop for these types of occasions, so we wanted to put together a list of gift ideas based on what we're planning to get our dads this year (or what we're hoping to get ourselves). Hopefully we can spark some ideas for what you can gift your dad this year, too.

$499 at Amazon

Editor-In-Chief, Greg Migliore: "I did a lot of research before purchasing this lawn mower. It consistently rates at or near the top of most reviewers’ lists for best electric lawn mowers, and it’s a decent value for the capability. Wirecutter, for example, lists the LM2102SP as its the second-best pick among electric lawn mowers, but it’s the same thing as the top pick, with fewer features. You won’t miss them, and this one’s considerably cheaper.

Ego’s LM2102SP is a self-propelled electric lawn mower that’s highly capable, has a strong battery life and is attractive to boot. I was pleasantly surprised by the LM2102SP’s cutting power. It’s better than the venerable gas models that I gave away. I can also cut the front and back on a single charge -- the 56-volt battery delivers on the promise of 60 minutes of run time. Other cool things: It’s super easy to raise and lower the deck, depending on how short you want your grass, and the self-propelled power is adjustable so you can slow down in tight places. If you’re looking to upgrade to an electric mower for Father’s Day, this is a solid pick."

$124.95 at Amazon

Senior Producer, Chris McGraw: "I’ve done a few cross country road trips in my car, and nothing gets rid of a crappy night’s sleep like a strong cup of coffee in the morning. Sometimes the campsite is nowhere near a coffee shop, so boiling your own water and making your own pour-over is the best (and only) option. That’s where the Jetboil Flash Cooking System comes in. It can boil water in under two minutes so you have caffeine in your veins as quickly as possible without having to build a fire. It also works great if your dinner is a dehydrated meal.

$449.99 at Amazon

Production Manager, Eddie Sabatini: "This a great gift idea for dads who love to cook outdoors. The Blackstone on-the-go tailgater combo is portable and features a 17" griddle and a removable 17" grill box with cast-iron grates. Great for grilling up fish, burgers, chicken, steaks, and veggies on the grill box, and searing up some hash browns, bacon, and eggs on the griddle plate. You can also use the direct burner to cook with Dutch ovens, stockpots, and skillets."

$259.99 at Amazon

Production Manager, Eddie Sabatini: "I love gifting tech when possible because I know my father loves tech. If someone on your shopping list is in the market for a TV this 4K, 43-inch Amazon Fire TV is worth looking at, especially since it’s currently over $100 off."

$99.99 at Amazon

Producer, Amr Sayour: "I like this thing because it's basically a must-have gadget in your car. Charge your phone, use it as a flashlight, and of course, charge up your car's battery when no one is around! Why wouldn't you get this essential piece of automotive tech for your dad?"

$24.99 at Amazon

Producer, Amr Sayour: Dads rely on batteries, especially when the game is on. This sleek charger can simultaneously charge AA and AAA batteries, offering unmatched convenience and safe charging overnight. With extended usage time, these high-capacity batteries are perfect for power-hungry devices like controllers and other devices. They're not only high-performing but also durable, with the ability to be recharged hundreds of times, reducing waste and saving money. This is the perfect gift to help your dad experience uninterrupted moments and embrace eco-conscious values.

$27.99 at Amazon

Producer, Amr Sayour: If you've got an adventurous dad, he'll thank you for this tool. The Roadfare Pocket Chainsaw is compact and lightweight and delivers remarkable cutting power for outdoor activities.

The standout feature is its portability, easily fitting into any backpack or pocket. Despite its size, it provides impressive cutting performance. Durability is key, with sharp carbon steel teeth effortlessly slicing through wood, while sturdy nylon handles offer a secure grip. Efficiency is a highlight, cutting through wood smoothly and effectively without the noise of a motorized tool. The Roadfare Pocket Chainsaw is a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts, offering portability, cutting power, and durability.

$299.95 at Amazon

Senior Editor, West Coast, James Riswick: "A Babybjorn like this may be great for bringing your tiny one out on outdoor adventures with you, but eventually, they'll start getting heavy enough that your back starts to ache ... and their legs keep smacking you in the thighs when going uphill (or other more sensitive areas). Ask me how I know! Well, I turned to this Osprey Poco LT Lightweight Child Carrier Backpack and it's been a sensational buy. It's described as a good choice for those with less extreme hiking plans, which definitely describes my plans. Not only is it far more comfortable for me to wear, my son is far more comfortable too in his little princely throne (with pop-up sunshade no less).

I also love the ample storage it provides and the ability to add an Osprey water bag. Besides hiking, I've found this is a great tool for airport travel, as it easily replaces a stroller and serves double duty as a carry on for my stuff. And if you're wondering how compact it gets, my Poco LT has made a few cameo appearances in my Luggage Tests, including this one for the Subaru BRZ."

$299 at Amazon

Multimedia Producer, Erik Maier: "Virtual, augmented and mixed reality headsets are hot and only getting hotter. There are tons of options out there, with Apple even recently throwing their hat into the VR ring, but for my money, the Meta Quest headsets are the best all-around bang for your buck. The Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2) VR headset is one of those things that you have to experience to truly understand. Yes, yes, I can hear the commenters saying, 'Zuckerberg is evil and the future is looking like it's going to be a dystopian hellscape,' I get it. But if we're going to be further forced into the tragedy that is late-stage capitalism, (and make no mistake, we are) then we might as well take advantage of the cool things it offers, and VR headsets have got to be some of the coolest things out there right now. The first time I showed my headset to my dad, he was blown away. With this, from your living room, you can golf 18 holes, sit passenger-side in an F1 race car, go on kayaking trips through the Antarctic and more. It's a great option for being able to 'experience' things that might be too costly or too difficult to experience in-the-flesh.

Meta recently announced a new, upcoming Meta Quest 3, but that won't be available until this fall. However, during that announcement the company confirmed a price drop of this bad boy, making it even more of a steal. So for those reasons, I'll be picking one of these up for my dad this year, so we can golf together whenever we want, even when miles away."