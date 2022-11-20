  2. Recalls
  3. F-150 Recalls
Recalls

Ford F-150 recall for wiper motors expanded with 450,000 more trucks

This recall expands one from March that included 157,000 trucks

Nov 20th 2022 at 5:03PM
2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV side
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV side
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV rear three quarter mid
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV rear three quarter mid
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV arty front
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV arty front
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV front
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV front
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV rear
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV rear
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV high front three quarter
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV high front three quarter
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV front three quarter
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV front three quarter
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV badge
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV badge
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV tailgate
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV tailgate
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV tailgate light
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV tailgate light
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV man step
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV man step
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV bed outlet
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV bed outlet
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV bed tape measure
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV bed tape measure
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV interior driver
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV interior driver
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV jumbo screen
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV jumbo screen
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV interior
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV interior
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV HVAC
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV HVAC
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV IP
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV IP
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV wood trim
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV wood trim
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV shifter up
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV shifter up
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV shifter down
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV shifter down
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV center console
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV center console
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV tray out
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV tray out
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV phone charging
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV phone charging
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV steering wheel
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV steering wheel
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV wheel badge
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV wheel badge
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV front seats
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV front seats
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV seat badge
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV seat badge
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV rear cupholders
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV rear cupholders
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV back seat power
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV back seat power
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV back seat
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV back seat
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV backseat up bin down
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV backseat up bin down
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV back seat up bin up
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV back seat up bin up
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV rear door storage
    • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV rear door storage
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV side
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV rear three quarter mid
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV arty front
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV front
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV rear
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV high front three quarter
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV front three quarter
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV badge
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV tailgate
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV tailgate light
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV man step
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV bed outlet
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV bed tape measure
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV interior driver
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV jumbo screen
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV interior
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV HVAC
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV IP
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV wood trim
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV shifter up
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV shifter down
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV center console
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV tray out
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV phone charging
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV steering wheel
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV wheel badge
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV front seats
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV seat badge
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV rear cupholders
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV back seat power
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV back seat
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV backseat up bin down
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV back seat up bin up
  • 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew Platinum PHEV rear door storage

In March of this year, Ford recalled the 2021 F-150 for faulty windshield wiper motors. Supplier manufacturing issues forced 157,036 pickups to return to the dealer to have the motors replaced because they could burn out and stop working within a few months. Documents cite possible "circuit board damage due to high transient voltage spikes and poor-quality wiper motor electrical terminals," and erratic wiper action could come before failure. The March recall affected trucks built at the Dearborn Truck Plant from January 8, 2020 to March 22, 2021, and trucks built at the Kansas City Assembly Plant from February 12, 2020 to March 22, 2020. It appears all of the at-risk trucks didn't get flagged in that action, so Ford's initiated a new recall for the same issue. This time the F-150 vehicle population is 453,650 trucks from the 2021 and 2022 model years, but it excludes trucks built at the Dearborn Truck Plant from May 3, 2021 to September 10. During the time these trucks were built, the Dearborn plant was being supplied with a new wiper motor design. 

Ford's internal reference for the March recall was 22S12; the automaker's number for the new recall is 22S71. Owners can get in touch with Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 with questions. The automaker told NHTSA it would begin sending letters to owners of potentially affected trucks beginning January 3, 2023. The company says it doesn't know of any injuries or crashes related to the issue, and it believes only 1% of the total population could be afflicted.

There was another, separate recall in April of this year that covered 650,000 vehicles, including some 2020 and 2021 Ford F-150 models, for an unrelated problem with their windshield wipers.

Owners can get more information by going to the National Highway Transportation Administration's recall site and entering the VIN, or call the NHTSA Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 and mention campaign number 22V842.

Related video:

Featured Gallery2021 Ford F-150 Platinum PHEV

Ford F-150 Information

Ford F-150
Share This Photo X