Next-gen Lexus RC will be a race car first

There has been one generation of the Lexus RC, the Japanese luxury maker's sports coupe meant to mix it with offerings like the Audi A5, BMW 4 Series, and Mercedes C-Class. Instead of doing that, it has hung back in the enthusiast consciousness with the Infiniti Q60, a car you remember — and remember is actually pretty good — when someone else brings it up. At least one exec at Toyota wants to change that for the next-gen RC, assuming we get one.

David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development (TRD), spoke to Car and Driver at the recent 24 Hours of Daytona. C/D said Wilson "hinted" the coming RC will look at the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT3 concept revealed as last month's Tokyo Auto Salon for inspiration, the target being to create a better performing race car for global GT3 competitions, which will breed a better performing road car. "It’s fairly safe to connect the dots and suggest that [the GR GT3 concept] could be a precursor to the next global GT3 car for Lexus," he said.

As we wrote about the GR GT3 concept, Toyota believes it can provide more enjoyment for customers by commercializing race cars than by making customer cars racy. So instead of turning the next Lexus RC into a not exactly ripping IMSA and GT3 competitor, as it did with this one, the GT3 Concept could lead development of one or more Toyota Group race cars that, as required by GT3 homologation rules, become one or more road cars.

Speaking to Motor1, Wilson and Lexus GM Andrew Gilleland affirmed the coming RC will be a racer first, Wilson saying, "Our Lexus RC F is a dynamite sports car, but I'll be candid and say that it’s not a GT3 car. The current gen that we’re racing right now was an afterthought to make it a GT3 car." That process gets reversed for the next coming, the president confiding to, "Before you put your first line on paper, you decide you’re going to race that car and that shapes the design parameters, the performance parameters of that production car."

Gazoo Racing said there'd be a prototype of the GT3 concept on track by the end of this year. We might learn then how Toyota and Lexus plan to push the sporty angle for track and road. As for when a new RC race or road car might debut, the TRD honcho would only say, "hopefully in a couple of years."

